Rams' Final Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the team will be getting back linebacker Ernest Jones and left tackle Andrew Whitworth from injury. However, they do have three players whose game status remains up in the air ahead of Sunday's showdown.

The 49ers have gotten healthy in regards to how the week began, though starting left tackle Trent Williams and running back Jeff Wilson are listed as questionable.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the NFC Championship matchup:

Rams Injury Report Did Not Practice (DNP) OL Joe Noteboom (chest)

RB Cam Akers (rest) Limited Participant (LP) WR Van Jefferson (knee)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion) Full Participant (FP) DL Greg Gaines (toe)

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)

QB John Wolford (illness) Game Status: DOUBTFUL: OL Joe Noteboom QUESTIONABLE: WR Van Jefferson, S Taylor Rapp 49ers Injury Report Did Not Practice (DNP) T Trent Williams (ankle) Limited Participant (LP) RB Jeff Wilson (ankle) Full Participant (FP) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

DL Nick Bosa (rest)

C Alex Mack (rest)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) Game Status: QUESTIONABLE: T Trent Williams, RB Jeff Wilson

