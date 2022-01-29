Skip to main content
Player(s)
Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp, Trent Williams, Jeff Wilson Jr., Elijah Mitchell
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

Rams' Final Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the team will be getting back linebacker Ernest Jones and left tackle Andrew Whitworth from injury. However, they do have three players whose game status remains up in the air ahead of Sunday's showdown.

The 49ers have gotten healthy in regards to how the week began, though starting left tackle Trent Williams and running back Jeff Wilson are listed as questionable.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the NFC Championship matchup:

Rams Injury Report

USATSI_16956287

Did Not Practice (DNP)

  • OL Joe Noteboom (chest)
  • RB Cam Akers (rest)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • WR Van Jefferson (knee)
  • S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Full Participant (FP)

  • DL Greg Gaines (toe)
  • RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)
  • OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)
  • QB John Wolford (illness)

Game Status:

DOUBTFUL: OL Joe Noteboom

QUESTIONABLE: WR Van Jefferson, S Taylor Rapp

49ers Injury Report

USATSI_15248144

Did Not Practice (DNP)

  • T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)

Full Participant (FP)

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)
  • CB Ambry Thomas (knee)
  • DL Nick Bosa (rest)
  • C Alex Mack (rest)
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Game Status:

QUESTIONABLE: T Trent Williams, RB Jeff Wilson

More from Ram Digest:

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17479819
Play

Rams' Final Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

33 seconds ago
33 seconds ago
USATSI_17398555
Play

Rams Will Get Two Starters Back From Injury in NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Rams are getting back two notable starters from injury for Sunday's NFC Championship against the 49ers.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_17362431 (2)
Play

Aaron Donald: 'My Mindset is There’s No Way We’re Going to Lose This Game'

Rams DT Aaron Donald explains his mindset heading into the NFC Championship against the 49ers.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17479819
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

33 seconds ago
USATSI_17398555
News

Rams Will Get Two Starters Back From Injury in NFC Championship vs. 49ers

3 hours ago
USATSI_17362431 (2)
News

Aaron Donald: 'My Mindset is There’s No Way We’re Going to Lose This Game'

6 hours ago
USATSI_17172332 (1)
News

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

23 hours ago
USATSI_17523209
News

Why Cam Akers is the Rams' Key to Victory

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_14806716
News

Report: Rams' Ejiro Evero is 'the Leading Candidate' to Become Broncos Defensive Coordinator

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17362634 (1)
News

Von Miller Turned to Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' for Determination to Lift His Game

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17479312
News

Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

Jan 27, 2022