Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the closing betting lines ahead of the Rams' NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

The NFC Championship between the Rams and 49ers looms just hours away from kickoff with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI.

With two teams that have met twice already this season, Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan have a good idea of what their opposition is likely to throw their way. But will their efforts be able to stop one another? That question will be answered at 3:30 p.m. PT when the two NFC West rivals square off with the stakes exponentially taken to greater heights.

Here's a look at the final betting odds just hours away from conference championship weekend getting underway:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Over/under point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -188, 49ers +155

The point spread has not moved since the betting lines opened a week ago, favoring the Rams by 3.5 points. The 49ers have beaten the Rams in their last six meetings but the oddsmakers have the Rams winning in this go-around.

The point total is slated at 45.5 points, a half-point lower than when it opened at 46.5 points. In the two meetings L.A. and San Francisco has faced off this season, they've averaged 46 points collectively – the total it would take for the over to hit.

Kickoff for the Rams and 49ers NFC Championship game is set for Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

