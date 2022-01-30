Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The NFC Championship between the Rams and 49ers looms just hours away from kickoff with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI.
With two teams that have met twice already this season, Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan have a good idea of what their opposition is likely to throw their way. But will their efforts be able to stop one another? That question will be answered at 3:30 p.m. PT when the two NFC West rivals square off with the stakes exponentially taken to greater heights.
Here's a look at the final betting odds just hours away from conference championship weekend getting underway:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship
Point spread: Rams -3.5
Over/under point total: 45.5
Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Here's a look at the closing betting lines ahead of the Rams' NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.
Report: Rams OC Kevin O'Connell 'Has Emerged as Key Candidate' for Jaguars Head Coaching Position
Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is becoming a hot commodity in head coaching searches across the league – specifically the Jaguars.
NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts from the American Team
Which players from the American team stood out and elevated their draft stock in Saturday's NFLPA Bowl showcase?
Moneyline: Rams -188, 49ers +155
The point spread has not moved since the betting lines opened a week ago, favoring the Rams by 3.5 points. The 49ers have beaten the Rams in their last six meetings but the oddsmakers have the Rams winning in this go-around.
The point total is slated at 45.5 points, a half-point lower than when it opened at 46.5 points. In the two meetings L.A. and San Francisco has faced off this season, they've averaged 46 points collectively – the total it would take for the over to hit.
Kickoff for the Rams and 49ers NFC Championship game is set for Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.
More from Ram Digest:
- Report: Rams OC Kevin O'Connell 'Has Emerged as Key Candidate' for Jaguars Head Coaching Position
- Rams vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Prediction and Picks
- Rams vs. 49ers: Bold Predictions for Conference Championship Weekend
- Rams' Final Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers
- Rams Will Get Two Starters Back From Injury in NFC Championship vs. 49ers
- Aaron Donald: 'My Mindset is There's No Way We're Going to Lose This Game'
- Report: Rams' Ejiro Evero is the 'Leading Candidate' to Become Broncos Defensive Coordinator
- Von Miller Turned to Kobe Bryant's 'Mabma Mentality' for Determination to Lift His Game
- Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.