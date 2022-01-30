Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

Rams' NFC Championship Inactives vs. 49ers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

INGLEWOOD – The Rams will be without safety Taylor Rapp and swing tackle Joe Noteboom, who made the start last week in Tampa Bay, while Andrew Whitworth nursed a knee injury. Wide receiver Van Jefferson is active after being limited in practice during the week.

On the 49ers' injury front, left tackle Trent Williams is active despite not practicing throughout the week. Williams has a grade-two high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, but is giving it a go.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the NFC Championship.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17357320 (1)
Play

Rams' NFC Championship Inactives vs. 49ers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

19 seconds ago
19 seconds ago
USATSI_17173081 (3)
Play

Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the closing betting lines ahead of the Rams' NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_14764824
Play

Report: Rams OC Kevin O'Connell 'Has Emerged as Key Candidate' for Jaguars Head Coaching Position

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is becoming a hot commodity in head coaching searches across the league – specifically the Jaguars.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Rams inactives

USATSI_16956287 (1)
  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • S Taylor Rapp
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OLB Terrell Lewis
  • OL Joe Noteboom
  • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
  • TE Brycen Hopkins

49ers inactives

USATSI_17404718
  • QB Nate Sudfeld
  • RB Jeff Wilson
  • WR Mohamed Sanu
  • OL Aaron Banks
  • DL Maurice Hurst
  • LB Marcell Harris
  • CB Deommodore Lenoir

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17357320 (1)
News

Rams' NFC Championship Inactives vs. 49ers

19 seconds ago
USATSI_17173081 (3)
News

Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

5 hours ago
USATSI_14764824
News

Report: Rams OC Kevin O'Connell 'Has Emerged as Key Candidate' for Jaguars Head Coaching Position

5 hours ago
USATSI_10580190
News

NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts from the American Team

16 hours ago
USATSI_10580190
News

NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts From the National Team

16 hours ago
USATSI_17479799
News

Rams vs. 49ers: Bold Predictions for Conference Championship Weekend

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17479801 (1)
News

Rams vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Prediction and Picks

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17479819
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Jan 28, 2022