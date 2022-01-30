Rams' NFC Championship Inactives vs. 49ers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

INGLEWOOD – The Rams will be without safety Taylor Rapp and swing tackle Joe Noteboom, who made the start last week in Tampa Bay, while Andrew Whitworth nursed a knee injury. Wide receiver Van Jefferson is active after being limited in practice during the week.

On the 49ers' injury front, left tackle Trent Williams is active despite not practicing throughout the week. Williams has a grade-two high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, but is giving it a go.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the NFC Championship.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Rams inactives QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Joe Noteboom

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins 49ers inactives QB Nate Sudfeld

RB Jeff Wilson

WR Mohamed Sanu

OL Aaron Banks

DL Maurice Hurst

LB Marcell Harris

CB Deommodore Lenoir

