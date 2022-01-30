Rams' NFC Championship Inactives vs. 49ers
INGLEWOOD – The Rams will be without safety Taylor Rapp and swing tackle Joe Noteboom, who made the start last week in Tampa Bay, while Andrew Whitworth nursed a knee injury. Wide receiver Van Jefferson is active after being limited in practice during the week.
On the 49ers' injury front, left tackle Trent Williams is active despite not practicing throughout the week. Williams has a grade-two high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, but is giving it a go.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the NFC Championship.
Here is the complete list of the inactives:
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- S Taylor Rapp
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- OL Joe Noteboom
- OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- TE Brycen Hopkins
49ers inactives
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- RB Jeff Wilson
- WR Mohamed Sanu
- OL Aaron Banks
- DL Maurice Hurst
- LB Marcell Harris
- CB Deommodore Lenoir
