Rams vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Prediction and Picks

Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship matchup.

The Rams survived a four-quarter collapse last weekend to the Buccaneers after letting a commanding lead slip away. But in advancing to the conference championship round, the Rams are now tasked with facing a 49ers team that not only has beaten them in the last six meetings, but they’re also riding a streak in which they’ve won nine of their last 11 games dating back to Week 10 of the regular season.

With a do-or-die game on the line and the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI, here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams and 49ers NFC Championship:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

Despite not having much of any success against the 49ers the past few seasons, the Rams' players and coaches have exemplified a strong will of confidence ahead of this weekend’s NFC Championship against their NFC West foe.

And for good reason. Quarterback Matthew Stafford enters Sunday's game having played arguably the best two-game stretch of his Rams career and the L.A. defensive lineman have had no issues getting home and bringing down opposing passers for sacks throughout the postseason.

When Stafford plays at an elite level, the Rams have the ability to beat anyone in the league. And with the recent outings Stafford has delivered – completing 75% of his throws and six total touchdowns across the playoffs – I think L.A.'s chances bode well to pull off a close win over a San Francisco team that's given them fits in recent contests.

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 24

Connor O'Brien, Writer

Round three between the Rams and 49ers, and the stakes couldn't be any greater. The 49ers are playing their best football of the season, partly because they're the healthiest they’ve been all year. The hot streak they finished the regular season on has carried over into the playoffs with huge road wins over the Cowboys and Packers. While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has not impressed in the postseason – the running game led by Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel – and the 49ers lockdown defense, has carried them to wins.

Meanwhile, the Rams – and particularly quarterback Matthew Stafford – are looking like they did in the first half of the season. A dominant win over Arizona followed by a narrow road win in Tampa Bay has the Rams playing some of their best football on the year just like San Francisco. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp remains a matchup nightmare, while the pass rush duo of Aaron Donald and Von Miller leads the league in postseason pressures.

A lot of this game is going to come down to matchups. The 49ers are best when they can run the ball, and keep Garoppolo throwing between the numbers. And he can do that against a Rams squad whose linebackers have struggled for great lengths of time this season, which ultimately leads me to believe the 49ers have the upper hand in this one.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Rams 20

MJ Hurley, Writer

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Rams and 49ers meet for the third time this year. Sean McVay's team has struggled mightily over the last few seasons to beat San Francisco, but will this time be any different?

After struggling down the final stretch of the regular season, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense have picked up the pace through two postseason games. Facing a 49ers defense that ranked top-five in yards allowed, the play of running back Cam Akers will be important to keep the ground game alive. If the Rams keep defenders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner in check, the entire playbook will, in theory, open up to its fullest extent.

Defensively, as long as the Rams limit San Francisco’s running game, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be able to handle what the 49ers have to offer. Green Bay showed flashes of slowing down Deebo Samuel relative to his outings throughout the regular season, so some would think the Rams are likely to follow last week's blueprint. Ultimately, I believe the Rams will figure out their 49ers woes and come out ahead in a close game.

Prediction: Rams 24, 49ers 23

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.