Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Rams vs. Bengals Updated Betting Odds for Super Bowl LVI: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the updated betting lines ahead of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Bengals.

The picture for Super Bowl LVI has now been concrete for a week and the betting odds have been available for bettors to place their wagers. With that, comes movement in the betting lines as a result of discrepancy in which a bulk of the money is coming down on.

The Super Bowl is notoriously a sports betting frenzy and that should be no different this season. From your traditional bets on the point spread to unique prop bets, they’re all available for the taking.

Following a week of bets on the books, here's a look at the updated betting lines for Super Bowl LVI:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Updated Super Bowl LVI Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Rams -4.5
  • Over/under point total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +165

The Rams now sit as 4.5-point favorites, a line in which the oddsmakers have L.A. hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, capping off a win by more than a field goal. In each of the last two playoff games, the Rams have won by three points in victories over the Buccaneers and 49ers.

Meanwhile, the point total is slated at 48.5 points, an average that would indicate each team scores a minimum of four times. Both the Rams and Bengals finished the regular-season averaging 27.1 points per game, demonstrating the potent attack that each unit truly is.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

