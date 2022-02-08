Rams Injury Roundup: Updates on Tyler Higbee, Joe Noteboom, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Others

Rams coach Sean McVay gives an update on the team's injuries ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl week is here and team availabilities kicked off Monday in the form of Zoom sessions.

Rams coach Sean McVay gave his initial injury roundup to start the week, saying they're taking things a day at a time with tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom.

"We're just taking it a day at a time with those guys," McVay said of Higbee and Noteboom. "They're doing everything in their power to be available and I'll probably be able to give you a better answer as we get closer to the game, but there's no change on those guys' status."

Higbee suffered a knee injury in the Rams' NFC Championship game, causing him to miss the final three quarters in which backup Kendall Blaton consumed the role.

Higbee didn't practice in any fashion last week, insinuating great cause for concern regarding his game status for Super Bowl LVI.

"I' don't think so, we'll see," McVay said, answering a question on whether or not Higbee would practice in the days ahead. "He's been such a big part of this team. He's one of those glue guys on this team and I know he's going to do everything in his power.

However, McVay did provide some intriguing news, stating that it's "looking optimistic" for defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. to presumably return from injury in time for Sunday's big game.

Joseph-Day and Henderson are both expected to practice this week, giving them a shot to configure back into the mix upon reaching the season finale.

Like Joseph-Day and Henderson, cornerback Robert Rochell is also making strides, but McVay appeared less confident in a possible return for the fourth-round rookie, saying "we'll take it a day at a time."

