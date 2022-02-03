Skip to main content
First Look: SoFi Stadium Ready for Rams-Bengals Super Bowl LVI

Here's a first look at SoFi Stadium prepared for the Rams and Bengals Super Bowl LVI showdown.

The stage is set for the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT but the stadium crew has already begun their preparations. In fact, the field at SoFi Stadium already looks ready for kickoff.

On Thursday, the completion of the end zones and sidelines have been finished, painting them to resemble each team's logo and colors.

Here's a first look at the field ready for game day:

Aside from the on-field designs, other areas of SoFi Stadium have also been changed accordingly to be reflective of Super Bowl LVI with the championship game fastly approaching.

Below is a gallery of other avenues in which the stadium has undergone a makeover ahead of the big game.

USATSI_17600416
USATSI_17600393
USATSI_17600517
USATSI_17600545
USATSI_17600670
USATSI_17600672

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

