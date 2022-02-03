Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

The Rams and Bengals have released its injury report for Thursday.

Thursday's injury report has been released and the Rams' participation nearly resembles the notations from Wednesday. The Rams did, however, just hold a walk-through but nonetheless, seven players were considered a limited participant or did not practice entirely.

Meanwhile, the Bengals took strides to better health according to Thursday's injury report as they had a few players upgraded to limited or were considered a full participant, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report:

Rams Injury Report Did Not Practice (DNP) OL Joe Noteboom (chest)

RB Cam Akers (shoulder)

TE Tyler Higbee (knee)

DB Grant Haley (quadricep) Limited Participant (LP) LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

WR Van Jefferson (knee) Bengals Injury Report Did Not Practice (DNP) TE CJ Uzomah (knee) Limited Participant (LP) DE Cam Sample (groin)

WR Staley Morgan (hamstring)

DT Josh Tupou (knee) Full Participant (FP) DE Trey Hendrickson (illness)

G Jackson Carman (back)

DE Wyatt Ray (ankle)

