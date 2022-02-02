Skip to main content
Rams Reveal Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI

Here's a look at which uniforms the Rams will wear in Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams have revealed via their social media accounts which uniform combo they'll wear in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams will take the field in their modern throwback look, wearing white tops with yellow pants.

Instead of wearing the Bone uniforms, the Rams have gone with a look that the fanbase has vocally claimed as their favorite.

Check out Super Bowl Sunday's threads below:

