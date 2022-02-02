Rams Reveal Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI
The Los Angeles Rams have revealed via their social media accounts which uniform combo they'll wear in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Rams will take the field in their modern throwback look, wearing white tops with yellow pants.
Instead of wearing the Bone uniforms, the Rams have gone with a look that the fanbase has vocally claimed as their favorite.
Check out Super Bowl Sunday's threads below:
Here's a look at which uniforms the Rams will wear in Super Bowl LVI.
Report: Broncos Interested in Rams' Dwayne Stukes for Special Teams Coordinator
The Broncos are reportedly showing interest in the Rams' assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes.
Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Rams' Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator Following Super Bowl LVI
The Broncos reportedly plan to hire Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
