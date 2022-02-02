Report: Broncos Interested in Rams' Dwayne Stukes for Special Teams Coordinator
The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach last week. Now, the process of compiling his coordinators and position coaches begins to ramp up.
Denver has named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry the offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak the team's passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
With other vacancies on the coaching staff still needing to be filled, the Broncos have reportedly shown interest in Dwayne Stukes of the Rams. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Stukes is in the mix for the Broncos special teams coordinator position.
It's worth noting that Stukes has Denver ties, having played for John Elway’s Colorado Crush team in the Arena Football League after playing four years in the NFL.
Among Stukes' 14 seasons of coaching experience, six years were spent on the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was there he spent time working alongside Hackett, so there is familiarity between the two.
As the Rams currently are in the process of preparing for Super Bowl LVI, the Broncos will have to wait until L.A.'s season comes to an end before making any hires from their coaching staff.
Report: Broncos Interested in Rams' Dwayne Stukes for Special Teams Coordinator
The Broncos are reportedly showing interest in the Rams' assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes.
Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Rams' Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator Following Super Bowl LVI
The Broncos reportedly plan to hire Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
Eric Weddle: 'After This Super Bowl, I Move on and Go Back to My Old Life'
Eric Weddle reflects on his opportunity ahead to play in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams after coming out of retirement.
Among other coaches the Broncos are reportedly drawn toward, Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, is expected to be named Denver's defensive coordinator following Super Bowl VI.
Similar to Stukes, Evero has ties with Hackett dating back to their time spent together in Tampa Bay early on in their coaching careers.
Other Rams' assistants who've completed interviews during this year's hiring cycle with other clubs include offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown.
More from Ram Digest:
- Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Rams' Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator Following Super Bowl LVI
- Eric Weddle: 'After This Super Bowl, I Move on and go Back to My Old Life'
- Watch: Trailer for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Star-Studded Group
- Sean McVay, Zac Taylor Are on the Brink of Making Super Bowl History
- Sean McVay Takes Blame for Questionable Challenge Attempts, Timeout Usage vs. 49ers
- Rams 'Not Closing the Door' on Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day Returning for Super Bowl
- Rams vs. Bengals: The Price it Takes to Attend Super Bowl LVI
- Rams Injury News: Updates on TE Tyler Higbee, S Taylor Rapp
- Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- 5 Takeaways From the Rams' 20-17 NFC Championship Win Over the 49ers
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.