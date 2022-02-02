Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

Report: Broncos Interested in Rams' Dwayne Stukes for Special Teams Coordinator

The Broncos are reportedly showing interest in the Rams' assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes.

The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach last week. Now, the process of compiling his coordinators and position coaches begins to ramp up.

Denver has named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry the offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak the team's passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

With other vacancies on the coaching staff still needing to be filled, the Broncos have reportedly shown interest in Dwayne Stukes of the Rams. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Stukes is in the mix for the Broncos special teams coordinator position.

It's worth noting that Stukes has Denver ties, having played for John Elway’s Colorado Crush team in the Arena Football League after playing four years in the NFL.

Among Stukes' 14 seasons of coaching experience, six years were spent on the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was there he spent time working alongside Hackett, so there is familiarity between the two.

As the Rams currently are in the process of preparing for Super Bowl LVI, the Broncos will have to wait until L.A.'s season comes to an end before making any hires from their coaching staff.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17472258
Play

Report: Broncos Interested in Rams' Dwayne Stukes for Special Teams Coordinator

The Broncos are reportedly showing interest in the Rams' assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes.

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
USATSI_14806716 (1)
Play

Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Rams' Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator Following Super Bowl LVI

The Broncos reportedly plan to hire Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17596774
Play

Eric Weddle: 'After This Super Bowl, I Move on and Go Back to My Old Life'

Eric Weddle reflects on his opportunity ahead to play in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams after coming out of retirement.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Among other coaches the Broncos are reportedly drawn toward, Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, is expected to be named Denver's defensive coordinator following Super Bowl VI.

Similar to Stukes, Evero has ties with Hackett dating back to their time spent together in Tampa Bay early on in their coaching careers.

Other Rams' assistants who've completed interviews during this year's hiring cycle with other clubs include offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17472258
News

Report: Broncos Interested in Rams' Dwayne Stukes for Special Teams Coordinator

37 minutes ago
USATSI_14806716 (1)
News

Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Rams' Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator Following Super Bowl LVI

2 hours ago
USATSI_17596774
News

Eric Weddle: 'After This Super Bowl, I Move on and Go Back to My Old Life'

3 hours ago
USATSI_17600425
News

Watch: Trailer for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Star-Studded Group

5 hours ago
USATSI_13580243
News

Sean McVay, Zac Taylor Are on the Brink of Making Super Bowl History

6 hours ago
USATSI_17357400
News

Sean McVay Takes Blame for Questionable Challenge Attempts, Timeout Usage vs. 49ers

22 hours ago
USATSI_16743944 (2)
News

Rams 'Not Closing the Door' on Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day Returning for Super Bowl

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17592149
News

Rams vs. Bengals: The Price it Takes to Attend Super Bowl LVI

Feb 1, 2022