Report: Broncos Interested in Rams' Dwayne Stukes for Special Teams Coordinator

The Broncos are reportedly showing interest in the Rams' assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes.

The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach last week. Now, the process of compiling his coordinators and position coaches begins to ramp up.

Denver has named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry the offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak the team's passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

With other vacancies on the coaching staff still needing to be filled, the Broncos have reportedly shown interest in Dwayne Stukes of the Rams. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Stukes is in the mix for the Broncos special teams coordinator position.

It's worth noting that Stukes has Denver ties, having played for John Elway’s Colorado Crush team in the Arena Football League after playing four years in the NFL.

Among Stukes' 14 seasons of coaching experience, six years were spent on the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was there he spent time working alongside Hackett, so there is familiarity between the two.

As the Rams currently are in the process of preparing for Super Bowl LVI, the Broncos will have to wait until L.A.'s season comes to an end before making any hires from their coaching staff.

Among other coaches the Broncos are reportedly drawn toward, Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, is expected to be named Denver's defensive coordinator following Super Bowl VI.

Similar to Stukes, Evero has ties with Hackett dating back to their time spent together in Tampa Bay early on in their coaching careers.

Other Rams' assistants who've completed interviews during this year's hiring cycle with other clubs include offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown.

