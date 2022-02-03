Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
Neither the Rams nor the Bengals held practice on Wednesday, so the first injury report of the week released by each team is strictly an estimation.
The Rams noted seven players as a non-participant or limited, including starters Cam Akers (shoulder), Tyler Higbee (knee), Taylor Rapp (concussion) and Van Jefferson (knee).
Meanwhile, the Bengals also listed seven players on their first injury report, though two of them were considered a full participant had they held a practice.
Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report:
The Rams and Bengals have released its estimation injury report for Wednesday.
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- OL Joe Noteboom (chest)
- RB Cam Akers (shoulder)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)
- TE Tyler Higbee (knee)
- DB Grant Haley (quadricep)
Limited Participant (LP)
- S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
- WR Van Jefferson (knee)
Bengals Injury Report
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- DE Trey Hendrickson (illness)
- DE Cam Sample (groin)
- TE CJ Uzomah (knee)
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Staley Morgan (hamstring)
- DT Josh Tupou (knee)
Full Participant (FP)
- G Jackson Carman (back)
- DE Wyatt Ray (ankle)
