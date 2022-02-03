Report: Vikings Expected to Hire Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as Next Head Coach

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is expected to become the next head coach of the Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings are "zeroing in on" Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to become the team's next head coach, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

While O'Connell can't officially be named head coach until the Rams season comes to an end, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that the Vikings have begun calling other candidates whom they've interviewed to inform them they're out of the running for the job.

The Vikings interviewed the University of Michigan's coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday, but have decided to go their separate ways following the completion of their evaluation.

Minnesota also interviewed Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham – both of which went through a second meeting with the club.

O'Connell will inherit a Vikings team that finished the 2021 regular season ranking 14th in points per game and a defensive unit that allowed 25.1 points per game, finishing in the bottom third of the league.

While O'Connell has never been an offensive play-caller during his time on the Rams staff alongside Sean McVay, he has had a critical part in game-planning and working with the team's group of quarterbacks.

The Vikings fired former head coach Mike Zimmer after a 2021 campaign that saw his team post an 8-9 record and miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Minnesota moves forward with a new-look general manager and head coach, leaning in on the young, innovative minds to lead their group.

A week ago, the Vikings hired former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new general manager. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell will look to get the franchise back into postseason play for the first time since the 2019 season.

The Vikings have a strong offensive nucleus for O'Connell to build upon, featuring the likes of running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.