Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Rams' Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator Following Super Bowl LVI

The Broncos reportedly plan to hire Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.

The Los Angeles Rams have their sights set on game planning for Super Bowl LVI where they'll face the Cincinnati Bengals inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

But once the Rams' season comes to an end, Ejiro Evero, the team's secondary coach and pass game coordinator, is expected to be named the new defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

It was reported a week ago that Evero was the leading candidate to land the defensive coordinator duties in Denver, so this is a move that the Rams likely saw developing.

Last week, the Broncos named former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett their new head coach. Hackett and Evero were college teammates at UC Davis and spent time together on the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2007.

Evero has been with the Rams since 2017, starting out as the team's safety coach prior to moving into a more prominent role this season, where he now oversees the entire secondary, consuming the role of the Rams' secondary coach.

The Broncos have already begun adding to their coaching staff, bringing aboard offensive coordinator Justin Outten and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak. However, they’ll have to wait until after Super Bowl LVI to hire Evero as he finishes his role with the Rams en route to presumably becoming world champions.

Other Rams assistants who've completed interviews during this year's hiring cycle with other clubs include offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.