Report: Rams' Ejiro Evero is 'the leading candidate' to become Broncos Defensive Coordinator
The Denver Broncos interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for their head coaching vacancy but have gone another route, hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
But the Broncos still have interest in one Rams' assistant coach. Ejiro Evero, the Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator is "the leading candidate" to become the Broncos defensive coordinator under Hackett, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Evero drew interest during last season's hiring cycle, nearly becoming the Packers defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Green Bay wound up going with Joe Berry, who also was on staff with the Rams before joining the Packers, but Evero's name still remains a hot commodity.
Hackett and Evero were college teammates at UC Davis and spent time together on the Buccaneers staff in 2007.
Evero has been with the Rams since 2017, starting out as the team's safety coach prior to moving into a more prominent role now in which he oversees the entire secondary.
The Rams' secondary saw departures from John Johnson III and Troy Hill in free agency last offseason following quality seasons under Evero in which they looked to cash in following career-high seasons.
Report: Rams' Ejiro Evero is 'the leading candidate' to become Broncos Defensive Coordinator
Another Rams assistant coach could be on the move during this season's hiring cycle.
Von Miller Turned to Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' for Determination to Lift His Game
Rams outside linebacker Von Miller pays homage to Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' book for changing the way he attacks his day-to-day process as a professional athlete.
Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Rams take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
If Evero secures the defensive coordinator job in Denver, that would mark the second consecutive season that the Rams lost an assistant on the defensive side of the ball in which they were promoted to a higher role elsewhere.
With the Rams still in the playoff hunt, any hiring of the team's candidates must wait until their season is over, though interviews are allowed to be requested.
Other Rams assistants who've been interviewed across the league include Raheem Morris and the Minnesota Vikings and Thomas Brown and the Miami Dolphins.
More from Ram Digest:
- Von Miller Turned to Kobe Bryant's 'Mabma Mentality' for Determination to Lift His Game
- Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers
- Tale of the Tape: Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year
- Tom Brady Defends His Actions That Drew First Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty of His Career vs. Rams
- Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Preview: Division Rivals Clash for Round Three
- Sean McVay Makes a Pitch to Rams Fans Not to Sell Their Tickets For NFC Championship vs. 49ers
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.