Report: Rams' Ejiro Evero is 'the leading candidate' to become Broncos Defensive Coordinator

Another Rams assistant coach could be on the move during this season's hiring cycle.

The Denver Broncos interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for their head coaching vacancy but have gone another route, hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

But the Broncos still have interest in one Rams' assistant coach. Ejiro Evero, the Rams' secondary coach and pass game coordinator is "the leading candidate" to become the Broncos defensive coordinator under Hackett, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Evero drew interest during last season's hiring cycle, nearly becoming the Packers defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Green Bay wound up going with Joe Berry, who also was on staff with the Rams before joining the Packers, but Evero's name still remains a hot commodity.

Hackett and Evero were college teammates at UC Davis and spent time together on the Buccaneers staff in 2007.

Evero has been with the Rams since 2017, starting out as the team's safety coach prior to moving into a more prominent role now in which he oversees the entire secondary.

The Rams' secondary saw departures from John Johnson III and Troy Hill in free agency last offseason following quality seasons under Evero in which they looked to cash in following career-high seasons.

If Evero secures the defensive coordinator job in Denver, that would mark the second consecutive season that the Rams lost an assistant on the defensive side of the ball in which they were promoted to a higher role elsewhere.

With the Rams still in the playoff hunt, any hiring of the team's candidates must wait until their season is over, though interviews are allowed to be requested.

Other Rams assistants who've been interviewed across the league include Raheem Morris and the Minnesota Vikings and Thomas Brown and the Miami Dolphins.

