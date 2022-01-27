Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Los Angeles Rams enter Sunday's contest against the San Francisco 49ers looking to snap a six-game losing streak with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI.
Both squads stack up as scorching hot teams as the Rams have won seven of their last eight games, whereas the 49ers have been victorious in nine of their last 11 showings.
Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Joe Buck, color commentator Troy Aikman and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call.
Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Divisional Round contest.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
Regular Season Records: Rams (12-5), 49ers (10-7)
Date/Time: Sunday, January 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Previous Meeting: 49ers defeated the Rams 27-24 in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
Odds: Rams -3.5
TV: FOX
Streaming: FuboTV
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
