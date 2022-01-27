Von Miller Turned to Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' for Determination to Lift His Game

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller pays homage to Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' book for changing the way he attacks his day-to-day process as a professional athlete.

Von Miller is destined to hear his name called in Canton, Ohio one day, walking the halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His 10 seasons as a member of the Denver Broncos illustrated he was among the game's best pass rushers in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowl selections, twice an All-Pro, once a Super Bowl MVP and most importantly a champion in Super Bowl 50.

But Miller says he kicked things into an extra gear two years ago when he read Kobe Bryant's book, "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play."

Wednesday, Jan. 26 marked the two-year anniversary of Bryant's death and Miller paid respect to the legendary Los Angeles sports figure in what his book did for Miller – taking his day-to-day approach to a different level.

“I realized that I wasn’t doing all that I possibly could to be the best,” Miller told reporters Wednesday on a video conference call. “I thought I was coming in, working hard in the offseason, but I wasn’t committing all of me to the game. But after seeing the way Kobe did it, and you see what came from it, I realized I wasn’t doing what Kobe was doing to be the best.”

Miller, who joined the Rams at the midpoint of the season via trade, is playing the best stretch of football he's registered over the past few seasons. Across Miller's last six games, he's logged seven sacks alongside defensive tackle Aaron Donald and his counterpart Leonard Floyd.

Last week in Tampa Bay for the NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers, Miller tee'd off in applying pressure on quarterback Tom Brady. He recorded 10 quarterback pressures to go along with four tackles and a stip-sack, recovering the fumble.

Miller finds himself coming off a season last year in which he missed the entire 2020 campaign. An ankle injury during the preseason forced him to remain sidelined for the entirety of the Broncos' 5-11 season.

Miller turned to Kobe for inspiration during a daunting time. Kobe, who notoriously battled back from an excruciating Achilles injury, gave Miller hope that taking a deep dive into his book would help him push through the strenuous time.

“It was Kobe, and him going through his Achilles, that really pushed me through my injury,” Miller said. “Anybody can really apply the Mamba Mentality to their lives, and I really wanted that fire that Kobe had into my life. And I think that the two years or me really doing all the stuff I’m doing, is really starting to pay off."

Miller, 32, acknowledges that it’s not every season you’re on the brink of presumably playing in the Super Bowl. He adds that this postseason push with the Rams has given him an extra jolt and that he wants to tell his kids one day that he played with Donald, while playing a crucial part in getting him and the franchise as a whole, a championship.

The Rams are one win away from punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVI. First, they'll have to get through the San Francisco 49ers – a team that’s beaten them in each of the last six meetings dating back to the 2018 season.

“This is my 11th year in the league. I don’t how much time I have, but I want to take full advantage of the opportunity that I have right now, full advantage of my moment," Miller said.

