Rams DT Aaron Donald Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14, the league announced Wednesday morning.
Rams coach Sean McVay said after Monday night's game when reflecting back on the dominant performance in which Donald put together that “If he doesn’t win NFC Defensive Player of the Week, something’s wrong.”
Donald was indeed given the honor following his efforts against the Arizona Cardinals. Donald collected five tackles, three TFLs, three sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup. Donald also recorded 14 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, the most by any player this season.
Donald was a force all game long, sacking Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Arizona's first offensive play from scrimmage, and finished the night recording his last sack on the final play of the game.
Donald's three-sack game elevated his season numbers into obtaining his fifth-consecutive 10-sack season.
This marks the eighth time in Donald's eight-year career that he's earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Donald joins teammate Taylor Rapp, who's also received the award this season, dating back to his Week 6 performance against the New York Giants.
