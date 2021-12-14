Rams Keep NFC West Hopes Alive With 30-23 Win Over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams were hit with more COVID-19 related news just hours before kickoff when the team ruled out cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee, placing them on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ramsey and Higbee joined the list of running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon, who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend.

With their backs against the wall – with many counting out the Rams' ability to win this much-needed game due to the loss of five key players – L.A. rallied off five consecutive drives with a score en route to a 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

The Rams began the game having to punt on their opening offensive series after the drive came to a halt. While their sluggish starts to the game continued – a tendency they've become accustomed to this season – they re-wrote the script the rest of the night. The Rams then proceeded to cash in on three touchdowns and two field goals over their next five drives.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was given adequate time in the pocket all night despite missing two starters along the offensive line with Havenstein and Brian Allen ruled out. The reserves held their own as did the rest of the group, allowing just one sack to the Cardinals' defensive front.

Stafford's connection with Odell Beckham Jr. continued to take shape as they've now registered three touchdowns over the last three games. Beckham had just three touchdowns over his last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Clearly, his role within the Rams offense is working.

Defensively, the Rams contained quarterback Kyler Murray significantly better than their previous meeting in Week 4. The Rams' pass rush inflicted pressure right from the jump when Aaron Donald sacked Murray on Arizona's first offensive play from scrimmage, and he tacked on two more before the night's end, including the finishing blow in which Donald put the game to an end with a sack.

Donald logged five tackles, three TFLs, three sacks, three quarterback hits and one pass breakup. The Rams also received important contributions from rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, who registered seven tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

Jones' interception came in the first quarter as Arizona was closing in on a touchdown before Jones picked off Murray, holding them from moving ahead to an early 10-0 lead. It was an important turn of events that led to the Rams' streak of scoring on five straight drives.

While the Rams led for the majority of the game, the Cardinals gave L.A. a late scare in the 4th quarter when Arizona recovered an onside kick with under a minute left. Ultimately, the Rams held off Murray's dual-threat capabilities but it didn’t come easy with his swift ability to extend plays and slip through tackles.

The Rams move ahead to a 9-4 record, just one game shy of the Cardinals, who sit atop of the NFC West. L.A. has maintained the top Wild Card spot in the current playoff picture as the No. 5 seed.

In Week 15, the Rams will return home to SoFi Stadium and host the Seattle Seahawks, who are riding a two-game winning streak. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

More to come: (This story will be updated following the postgame press conference)

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.