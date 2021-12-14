Rams Close Training Facility in an Attempt to Stop COVID-19 Outbreak
The Los Angeles Rams have had six players since Saturday either test positive for COVID-19 or deemed a close contract, landing them on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.
With the outbreak quickly spreading throughout the team, finding out that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee would hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before the Monday Night Football game, things, unfortunately, have continued to take a turn for the worst.
USA Today's Josina Anderson reports Tuesday that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday via a conference call, that the team has shut down their training facility as they’re in intensive protocols.
McVay added that all work will be completed remotely for the next two days and presumably longer.
Rams Close Training Facility in an Attempt to Stop COVID-19 Outbreak
The Rams are meeting remotely in order to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 their team is dealing with.
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
The Rams' COVID-19 outbreak is growing, as Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly the latest player to test positive.
SI Power Rankings: Rams Ascend Into Top Five Territory in Week 15
How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 15?
While the criteria for those on the Reserve/COVID-19 list to return to the team is different for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, McVay added that every player already noted on the list is vaccinated.
Players who are vaccinated can return to the team upon registering two negative tests within 24 hours. Unvaccinated players are required to step away from the team for 10 days.
The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:25 p.m. PT. With players' game status in jeopardy and practices being minimized with the possibility of being scratched altogether, the Rams will have an uphill battle to climb in Week 15 when they host a divisional foe.
More from Ram Digest:
- SI Power Rankings: Rams Ascend Into Top Five Territory in Week 15
- 5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 14 Win Over Cardinals
- Aaron Donald's Brilliance Leads to Rams Defensive Improvement in Week 14 vs. Cardinals
- Cooper Kupp Continues Historic Season on Monday Night, Leading Rams Past Cardinals
- Rams Keep NFC West Hopes Alive With 30-23 Win Over Cardinals
- Rams at Cardinals Halftime Report
- Rams at Cardinals Week 14: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Rams Activate Six Players From Practice Squad in Wake of Growing COVID-19 List
- Rams Add CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Tyler Higbee to Reserve/COVID-19 List
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.