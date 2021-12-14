Rams Close Training Facility in an Attempt to Stop COVID-19 Outbreak

The Rams are meeting remotely in order to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 their team is dealing with.

The Los Angeles Rams have had six players since Saturday either test positive for COVID-19 or deemed a close contract, landing them on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With the outbreak quickly spreading throughout the team, finding out that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee would hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before the Monday Night Football game, things, unfortunately, have continued to take a turn for the worst.

USA Today's Josina Anderson reports Tuesday that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday via a conference call, that the team has shut down their training facility as they’re in intensive protocols.

McVay added that all work will be completed remotely for the next two days and presumably longer.

While the criteria for those on the Reserve/COVID-19 list to return to the team is different for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, McVay added that every player already noted on the list is vaccinated.

Players who are vaccinated can return to the team upon registering two negative tests within 24 hours. Unvaccinated players are required to step away from the team for 10 days.

The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:25 p.m. PT. With players' game status in jeopardy and practices being minimized with the possibility of being scratched altogether, the Rams will have an uphill battle to climb in Week 15 when they host a divisional foe.

