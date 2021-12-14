Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
The Los Angeles Rams have placed at least one player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over each of the last three days.
With five players already removed from the team due to being considered a close contact or testing positive, the Rams will be placing yet another key member of their team on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to USA Today's Josina Anderson.
Beckham will join cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., cornerback Dont’e Deayon and right tackle Rob Havenstein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
If Beckham is vaccinated, he can return to the team upon registering two negative tests on consecutive days. Unvaccinated players, however, are required to step away from the team for 10 days.
The Rams' COVID-19 outbreak is growing, as Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly the latest player to test positive.
It's not clear at this time if Beckham is vaccinated or not, but Sean McVay has stated at times this season that nearly everyone on the team is vaccinated.
If the Rams are tasked with playing their Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks without Beckham, the team's wide receiver group will include Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and presumably Brandon Powell, who's been called up from the practice squad in each of the last two weeks.
