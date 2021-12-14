5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 14 Win Over Cardinals

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' Week 14 win over the Cardinals?

The Los Angeles Rams have stacked two consecutive victories following a winless month of November as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 30-23 in Week 14 on Monday Night Football, moving to a 9-4 record.

In a game the Rams desperately needed in order to stay alive in the chase for the NFC West, L.A. played a complete game with critical contributions on both sides of the ball.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' Week 14 win over the Cardinals:

1) The pass-rush got home early and often

The Rams' defensive front was a big reason for their success in slowing down the Cardinals' offense in Week 14. The Rams big three of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd accounted for 31 pressures, 27 hurries and three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. They set the tone early with Donald sacking quarterback Kyler Murray on the first play from scrimmage – the same way Donald ended the primetime showdown – bringing Murray to the ground. Greg Gaines also logged a sack, while the team's pass-defense hauled in two interceptions. A superior pass rush will theoretically assist the team's coverage ability due to the quarterback having to get the ball out quickly, and that's exactly what the Rams did on Monday night.

2) Sony Michel's increased role is here to stay

Michel was forced into becoming the Rams' leading rusher in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Darrell Henderson was sidelined with a thigh injury. A week later, Michel handled the carries as the team's starter once again as Henderson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Entering Monday night after totaling over 100 yards in the game prior – the first time a Rams running back has achieved that threshold this season – Michel picked up right where he left off, logging 79 yards while averaging four yards per carry. Even when Henderson returns, there's little reason to believe that Michel won't continue to see a high-volume number of touches moving forward as a result of his recent play in an expanded role.

3) The Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. connection is further progressing

Watching Stafford and Beckham on Monday night, it's quite evident that their chemistry is becoming more enhanced each week. Beckham was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Beckham has now caught a touchdown in three consecutive games – an accomplishment he hasn't achieved since the 2015 season. Clearly, Stafford's confidence in Beckham is growing and their streak of games with a score just further exemplifies that matter.

4) The Rams' stars flourished when they needed them most

The Rams were shorthanded with five players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, plus two other key contributors out as a result of injury. In a game where the Rams unequivocally needed their stars to answer the call, they delivered in a big way. The trio of Stafford, Kupp and Donald picked the team up when it mattered most, leading the Rams' to their ninth victory.

Matthew Stafford: 23/30, 287 yards, 3 touchdowns

Cooper Kupp: 13 catches, 123 yards, 1 touchdown

Aaron Donald: 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, 1 pass breakup

5) Coleman Shelton and Joe Noteboom were brilliant having to step into a starting role

The Rams were tasked in Week 14 without their starting right tackle and starting center. Rob Havenstein was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Brian Allen was ruled out ahead of game-time due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 13. Therefore, the Rams ran out Shelton at center and Noteboom at right tackle, and the two reserves held their own for what was asked. Collectively, they allowed five pressures and one sack. While it's not the cleanest slate – for two players who've had just marginal experience playing in the NFL – the Rams have to be pleased with their efforts. Not to mention the Cardinals run out the likes of Chandler Jones off the edge and Zach Allen from the interior alignment.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.