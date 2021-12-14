SI Power Rankings: Rams Ascend Into Top Five Territory in Week 15

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 15?

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a signature win on Monday Night Football over the Arizona Cardinals, keeping the NFC West race alive for at least another week.

In the meantime, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 14.

Rams power rank: 4

Last week: at Arizona Cardinals

Next week: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Rams were ranked No. 6 last week and No. 11 in the week prior. In stacking consecutive wins across the last two weeks, the Rams have seen a jolt up the rankings in which they now sit inside the top five.

SI senior writer Conor Orr, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"A massive win for a Rams team that had spent a majority of this season feasting off the worst of their schedule. Their ability to pester Kyler Murray in the backfield and connect on some of their plotted home-run plays builds confidence for the thick of a deep postseason run."

As Orr eluded too, the majority of the Rams' wins this season have primarily been against the lower-echelon teams. Prior to Monday night, the Rams hadn't beaten a team with a winning record since Week 3.

Of the three teams ranked ahead of the Rams – the Packes, Chiefs and Buccaneers – L.A. has already beat Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, in playing Green Bay in Week 12, the Rams ultimately fell short, but could see the Packers one more time this season if they make a playoff run.

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:25 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.