Rams Add Nine More Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Active TE Tyler Higbee

Rams Add Nine Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Active TE Tyler Higbee
The Los Angeles Rams' total of players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list continues to expand in size.
On Monday the team announced they're placing nine more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which includes Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, JuJu Hughes, Alaric Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jonah Williams, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Hall.
They all join the group of Darrell Henderson, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Havenstein and Dont'e Deayon, who were previously placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, forcing them to miss Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
However, Tyler Higbee has been activated, making him available to return to the team.
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that they are in the league's intensive protocols and have shut down the training facility for the next two days and possibly more to come.
Vaccinated players can return to the team upon registering two negative tests within 24 hours.
The Rams are slated to play the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game has not been canceled, although the Rams will have several players whose game status sits in jeopardy. Meanwhile, the Rams may not get in a single practice on the field this week prior to game-day, making their preparation difficult before hosting a division rival.
