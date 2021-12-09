Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 14 game against the Cardinals.
    Rams coach Sean McVay started his Thursday media availability by stating the surplus of injuries the team is currently dealing with. One especially that came by surprise was when he noted that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with a toe injury. However, McVay did reiterate that he's not concerned with the long-term severity of Kupp's injury.

    As for the Cardinals, they have seven players listed on the injury report for Thursday, although two were noted for 'rest.'

    Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 14 matchup inside State Farm Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • OL Brian Allen (knee)
    • DB Robert Rochell (chest)
    • OLB Terrell Lewis (back)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • OL David Edwards (foot)
    • WR Cooper Kupp (toe)
    • RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)

    Cardinals Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
    • OL Rodney Hudson (rest)
    • DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)
    • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot)
    • OL Justin Pugh (calf)
    • RB Jonathan Ward (illness)

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.

