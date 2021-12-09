Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals
Rams coach Sean McVay started his Thursday media availability by stating the surplus of injuries the team is currently dealing with. One especially that came by surprise was when he noted that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with a toe injury. However, McVay did reiterate that he's not concerned with the long-term severity of Kupp's injury.
As for the Cardinals, they have seven players listed on the injury report for Thursday, although two were noted for 'rest.'
Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 14 matchup inside State Farm Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OL Brian Allen (knee)
- DB Robert Rochell (chest)
- OLB Terrell Lewis (back)
Limited participant (LP)
- OL David Edwards (foot)
- WR Cooper Kupp (toe)
- RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)
Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals
The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 14 game against the Cardinals.
Aaron Donald Sees the Rams' Second Meeting vs. Cardinals like a Playoff Game
The Rams' Week 14 game against the Cardinals has major playoff implications on the line and Aaron Donald is taking notice.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Expected to Play Through Toe Injury
Rams HC Sean McVay revealed WR Cooper Kupp suffered a toe injury but he remains optimistic that it shouldn’t have any lingering effects.
Cardinals Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
- OL Rodney Hudson (rest)
- DL Zach Kerr (ribs)
Limited participant (LP)
- TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)
- CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot)
- OL Justin Pugh (calf)
- RB Jonathan Ward (illness)
More from Ram Digest:
- Aaron Donald Sees the Rams' Second Meeting vs. Cardinals Like a Playoff Game
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Expected to Play Through Toe Injury
- Rams' Jordan Fuller Named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee
- Rams at Cardinals Week 14: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
- The Rams Are in Good Hands if Coleman Shelton is Called Upon to Start in Week 14 vs. Cardinals
- Rams Announce Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 14 vs. Cardinals
- The Rams' Addition of Odell Beckham Jr. is Already Paying Large Dividends
- Sean McVay Suggests That More Playing Time may be on the Horizon for Sony Michel
- Sean McVay Reveals His Vision For Using Brandon Powell at Kick Returner
- Rams vs. Cardinals Week 14 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.