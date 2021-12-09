Aaron Donald Sees the Rams' Second Meeting vs. Cardinals like a Playoff Game

The Rams' Week 14 game against the Cardinals has major playoff implications on the line and Aaron Donald is taking notice.

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season in Week 4 by the score of 37-20. Now, in entering Week 14, the Rams are seeking revenge in an effort to come away with a victory in the second of their two meetings.

The Cardinals sit atop the NFC West by two games over the Rams and if L.A. has any hope to still take ahold of the division with just five weeks remaining, this is a game they must win.

Aaron Donald appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, speaking with Kirk Morrison and Torry Holt, and he told them in preparing for the second go-around against the 10-2 Cardinals, he sees this as a playoff type of game.

“Anytime you play a divisional game, a team you play twice a year, you’re always gonna be up for that game," Donald told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "It’s going to be a physical game and it’s time for some ‘get back.’ That’s how I see it. This is going to be a big game for us. We need this game to keep us in a position we want to be. We gotta take this like it’s a playoff game.”

Check out the extended clip below:

A win on Monday night would put the Rams within an arms reach of catching the Cardinals as L.A. would then trail them by just one game with four more weeks to go.

From when the two teams squared off earlier this season in comparison to now, the Rams' roster looks drastically different. L.A. has added pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., while they've traded linebacker Kenny Young, released wide receiver DeSean Jackson and suffered season-ending injuries to pass-catchers Robert Woods and Tutu Atwell.

Kickoff for this Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.