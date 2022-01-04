Cooper Kupp Says 'It Wouldn’t Hold the Same Weight' to Break Receiving Records in 17-Game Season

Cooper Kupp is on the brink of breaking a few receiving records in the season finale against the 49ers.

Receiving records will be at stake for pass-catcher Cooper Kupp in the season finale when the Rams host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Kupp, 28, has assembled the best season of his five-year career, leading receivers in receptions (138), yards (1,829) and touchdowns (15).

He's just 11 catches shy of Michael Thomas' single-season reception record and 135 yards away from Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards mark.

While it would be quite an honor for Kupp to insert his name into the record books, he has his sights set on other goals that pertain to the team's success versus his personal achievements.

“The most important thing is that we win the game, lock down the division title and move into the playoffs,” Kupp said.

Sunday in Baltimore, Kupp passed Isaac Bruce for the Rams' single-season receiving yards record and is within an arms reach of securing the receiving triple crown for the 2021 season, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns among pass catchers.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Kupp said. “If it means spending more time blocking defensive ends and being able to get Sony (Michel) sprung for some big gains, that would be huge.”

With so much at stake for the Rams' leading force on offense, coach Sean McVay says that won't impede his play-calling.

“Am I aware of where he’s at numbers-wise? Yes, I am. Will that affect the way we game-plan and try to ultimately beat a really difficult divisional opponent? It won’t,” McVay said.

McVay indicated that he won't force-feed play calls in the direction of Kupp just for record purposes, but he did point to the fact that the Rams are at their best when Kupp is being utilized as the focal point on offense as Illustrated over the course of the season.

“But the good thing is his production usually goes in alignment with our offensive production, so that’s where you feel like you’re probably going to be able to check the boxes in both instances," McVay said.

As for Kupp, he acknowledged that with the 2021 season being a game longer than in year’s prior, it doesn’t mean the same as if he were to reach the same achievement under the previous model of the 16-game season.

“It wouldn’t hold the same weight to me as it does for guys that have done that in a 16-game season,” Kupp said. “You kind of have to separate the two.”

On Sunday, the Rams will attempt to clinch the NFC West division title with a win over the 49ers, while also maintaining ahold of the No. 2 seed.

