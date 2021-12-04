Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13: 3 Bold Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Jacksonville Jaguars to SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The 2-9 Jaguars are a welcome sight for the Rams, coming off of three consecutive losses. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey takes on his old team for the first time since the blockbuster trade in 2019.
Here are three bold predictions ahead of Sunday's contest:
Bold Prediction No. 1: Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp each go over 125 yards and score
With Odell Beckham Jr. dealing with a hip pointer injury, Kupp and Jefferson will likely receive a heavy dose of passing targets from Matthew Stafford. If Beckham were to miss Sunday's slate, Ben Skowronek would step into the No. 3 wide receiver role. Kupp, of course, leads the NFL in most major receiving categories, and his connection with Stafford has been unmatched. For Jefferson, we've seen him flash at times this year, especially last week on his 79-yard touchdown in Green Bay. With a plus matchup against Jacksonville, expect both Kupp and Jefferson to have massive games.
Bold Prediction No. 2: Jalen Ramsey gets a pick-six
Ramsey claims this is just another game, but expect him to be playing with a chip on his shoulder. After an ugly departure from Jacksonville, Ramsey faces his former team for the first time. Trevor Lawerence is among the league leaders in interceptions, tossing 10 this season, and will face a Rams defense that loves to hunt down quarterbacks. With a revenge game on Ramsey's mind, I see the All-Pro cornerback willing to take more chances, playing more aggressively, and ultimately prompting him to pick off Lawrence and take it to the house for a score.
Bold Prediction No. 3: Rams win by 20-plus points
Frustration has to be mounting given the Rams' recent performances. With all the star power acquired in-season with Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr, the Rams have looked outmatched in their last three games. While these contenders have exploited the weaknesses in the Rams' defense, a rebound against the Jaguars appears likely on Sunday. I predict that the Rams will dominate a struggling Jaguars team by 20-plus points and enter next week's Monday night showdown against the Cardinals with some momentum.
