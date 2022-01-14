Skip to main content
Three Rams Named to 2021 All-Pro Team, Featuring Two Unanimous Selections

Three players of the Rams have been selected to the 2021 All-Pro team.

The Los Angeles Rams have a star-studded group that takes the field each week and their talent is not going unnoticed for the productivity they've played with this season. 

The Associated Press announced its annual All-Pro team on Friday, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey made the list among the league's elite group this season.

Donald and Kupp were unanimous selections. There were just five unanimous picks altogether, joining Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt and Davante Adams as the other three players to receive a vote from all 50 voters.

Donald is no stranger to this honor, as this marks his seventh time in eight seasons to be named an All-Pro. Now playing at the age of 30, Donald has shown no signs of slowing down, tallying 84 tackles, 19 TFLs, 12.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four pass breakups. 

Ramsey becomes an All-Pro for the second time since joining the Rams in 2019 and his third time throughout his six-year career. Ramsey's versatility this season has been more prevalent than in years past, showing he can line up on the outside playing boundary cornerback, inside at the nickel position and provide stout efforts against the run when being utilized towards the line of scrimmage. Ramsey has totaled 77 tackles, nine TFLs, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups and one forced fumble. 

Kupp picks up his first All-Pro honor. He's put together solid seasons in previous years, but none to the magnitude of his 2021 campaign, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Kupp is likely to be in the mix for Offensive Player of the Year.

