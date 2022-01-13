Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that safety Jordan Fuller (ankle) will miss the rest of the season, safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) is in protocol due to suffering a head injury and cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) is receiving further examinations. All three players appeared on the injury report, though Williams was a full participant. In addition to Rapp, three other players were held out of practice, according to the first injury report release of the week.

As for the Cardinals, they had 11 players noted as limited or non-participants, including their stable of running backs. Star pass-rusher J.J. Watt made his return to practice on Thursday, insinuating that a return on Monday night could be possible.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Wild Card Round matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

DL Aaron Donald (rest)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

OLB Leonard Floyd (back)

Full Participant (FP)

QB Matthew Stafford (toe)

WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

CB Darious Williams (shoulder)

*Rams held a walk through on Thursday

Cardinals Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

DL Zach Allen (ankle)

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

RB James Conner (ribs)

TE Zach Ertz (rest)

CB Antonio Hamilton (tooth)

OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

RB Jonathan Ward (knee)

Limited Participant (LP)

RB Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)



Full Participant (FP)

TE Demetrius (shoulder)

