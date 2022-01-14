Rams' Friday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

The Rams' Friday injury report features safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) as the only players that were non-participants. Though, wide receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) was downgraded to limited after being a full participant in the Rams' Thursday walk-through practice.

As for the Cardinals, they added two more players to the injury report on Friday, bringing their total of limited and non-participants to a staggering 10 players ahead of Monday night’s showing.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Wild Card Round matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

Limited Participant (LP)

WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

Full Participant (FP)

DL Aaron Donald (rest)

OLB Leonard Floyd (back)

QB Matthew Stafford (toe)

CB Darious Williams (shoulder)

Cardinals Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

RB James Conner (ribs)

RB Jonathan Ward (knee)

LB Isaiah Simmons (personal)

Limited Participant (LP)

DL Zach Allen (ankle)

CB Antonio Hamilton (tooth)

RB Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)



OL Justin Pugh (calf)

Full Participant (FP)

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

TE Zach Ertz (rest)

OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.