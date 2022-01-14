Rams' Friday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals
The Rams' Friday injury report features safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) as the only players that were non-participants. Though, wide receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) was downgraded to limited after being a full participant in the Rams' Thursday walk-through practice.
As for the Cardinals, they added two more players to the injury report on Friday, bringing their total of limited and non-participants to a staggering 10 players ahead of Monday night’s showing.
Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Wild Card Round matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
- RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)
Full Participant (FP)
- DL Aaron Donald (rest)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (back)
- QB Matthew Stafford (toe)
- CB Darious Williams (shoulder)
Rams' Friday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals
The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.
Rams Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest for Vacant Head Coaching Jobs
Kevin O'Connell and Thomas Brown are the latest Sean McVay assistants to draw interest for head coaching jobs.
Cam Akers Says he Feels 100 Percent, Ready to Prove it on the Field for Rams' Postseason Push
Cam Akers is ready to give the Rams offense a jolt for a postseason push.
Cardinals Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- RB James Conner (ribs)
- RB Jonathan Ward (knee)
- LB Isaiah Simmons (personal)
Limited Participant (LP)
- DL Zach Allen (ankle)
- CB Antonio Hamilton (tooth)
- RB Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe)
- WR Rondale Moore (ankle)
- DL Jordan Phillips (knee)
- CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)
- OL Justin Pugh (calf)
Full Participant (FP)
- OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
- TE Zach Ertz (rest)
- OL Rodney Hudson (rest)
- TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest for Vacant Head Coaching Jobs
- Cam Akers Says he Feels 100 Percent, Ready to Prove it on the Field for Rams' Postseason Push
- Three Rams Named to 2021 All-Pro Team, Featuring Two Unanimous Selections
- Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- Eric Weddle's Second Calling With the Rams is More Than Having the Itch, it's an 'Opportunity of a Limetime'
- Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals
- Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round Preview: NFC West Foes Meet for Round Three
- Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Not Available to Make Return vs. Rams, J.J. Watt's Status Remains in Question
- Rams Sign Eric Waddle and Two Others to Practice Squad
- 3 Observations on the Rams Brining Eric Weddle Out of Retirement
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.