Skip to main content
Player(s)
Taylor Rapp, Van Jefferson, James Conner, Isaiah Simmons, Chase Edmonds
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals

Rams' Friday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

The Rams' Friday injury report features safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) as the only players that were non-participants. Though, wide receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) was downgraded to limited after being a full participant in the Rams' Thursday walk-through practice.

As for the Cardinals, they added two more players to the injury report on Friday, bringing their total of limited and non-participants to a staggering 10 players ahead of Monday night’s showing.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Wild Card Round matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

  • S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
  • RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

Full Participant (FP)

  • DL Aaron Donald (rest)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (back)
  • QB Matthew Stafford (toe)
  • CB Darious Williams (shoulder)

Recommended Articles

IMG_2040
Play

Rams' Friday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its Friday injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

39 seconds ago
39 seconds ago
IMG_2038
Play

Rams Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest for Vacant Head Coaching Jobs

Kevin O'Connell and Thomas Brown are the latest Sean McVay assistants to draw interest for head coaching jobs.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
IMG_2034
Play

Cam Akers Says he Feels 100 Percent, Ready to Prove it on the Field for Rams' Postseason Push

Cam Akers is ready to give the Rams offense a jolt for a postseason push.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Cardinals Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

  • RB James Conner (ribs)
  • RB Jonathan Ward (knee)
  • LB Isaiah Simmons (personal)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • DL Zach Allen (ankle)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (tooth)
  • RB Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe)
  • WR Rondale Moore (ankle)
  • DL Jordan Phillips (knee)
  • CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)
  • OL Justin Pugh (calf)

Full Participant (FP)

  • OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
  • TE Zach Ertz (rest)
  • OL Rodney Hudson (rest)
  • TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

IMG_2040
News

Rams' Friday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

39 seconds ago
IMG_2038
News

Rams Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest for Vacant Head Coaching Jobs

1 hour ago
IMG_2034
News

Cam Akers Says he Feels 100 Percent, Ready to Prove it on the Field for Rams' Postseason Push

3 hours ago
IMG_1514 2
News

Three Rams Named to 2021 All-Pro Team, Featuring Two Unanimous Selections

4 hours ago
IMG_2027
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

6 hours ago
IMG_2033
News

Eric Weddle's Second Calling With the Rams is More Than Having the Itch, it's an 'Opportunity of a Lifetime'

7 hours ago
IMG_2031
News

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

23 hours ago
IMG_2020
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round Preview: NFC West Foes Meet for Round Three

Jan 13, 2022