Watch: Sean McVay Delivers Postgame Victory Speech Following Win Over Lions

Here you can watch Rams coach Sean McVay deliver his postgame victory speech following the team's Week 7 victory over the Lions.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Detroit Lions 28-19, securing their sixth win of the season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He found wide receiver Cooper Kupp early and often, connecting 10 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. The connection of Stafford and Kupp has been one of the league's most prominent quarterback to receiver pairings, and Week 7 was just an extension of that.

On defense, the Rams were led by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who registered six tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and the game-clinching interception.

Following the Week 7 game, Rams coach Sean McVay delivered a postgame victory speech as L.A. moves to 6-1 on the season.

In McVay's postgame speech to the team, he gave out game balls to kicker Matt Gay in addition to Ramsey and Stafford.

Watch the video below:

In Week 8, the Rams will host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT at NRG Stadium as they look to secure their seventh win.

