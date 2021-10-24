Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up When Sean McVay Called About Offseason Trade

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports the conversation between Sean McVay and Jared Goff when the offseason trade went down.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff and a bevy of future draft picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, it signaled a new era for the Rams.

They were pushing all their chips in the middle of the table to go all in.

But one aspect that didn’t go as planned was the clear level of communication between coach Sean McVay and Goff. Even McVay said this week that if he could do it over, he would’ve handled things a bit differently.

“I wished that there was better communication," McVay said. "You don’t want to catch guys off-guard. It came together a lot faster than anybody anticipated."

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports detailed this morning on Fox NFL Kickoff that when McVay called Goff as the trade went down, that Goff gave McVay the dial tone, hanging up the phone.

"When the trade went down, Sean McVay called Jared Goff – Jared Goff hung up on Sean McVay," Glazer said. "They talked I think about a week or two after that."

In what would evolve into an even more awkward situation, Glazer said the when McVay went out to eat at a restaurant in L.A. shortly after the trade unfolded that Goff happened to be eating two tables away. Ultimately, McVay went over and spoke to Goff, Glazer says.

While McVay and Goff have paid their respect to one another throughout this week, there still remains some sourness from Goff's end of things on how the situation transpired.

“Of course, you’re motivated and of course, you have the chip on your shoulder,” Goff said this week. “There was some disrespect felt towards the end, there was some sourness towards the end and you still feel that you have that chip on your shoulder. But, at the same time, when the game starts, if I let any of that come into how I’m gonna play the game, I’d be selfish.”

Goff has also gone on to say that the feud between him and McVay has been somewhat overblown to a certain degree.

