Rams Top Lions 28-19 in Late-Game Thriller

The Rams defeated the Lions 28-19, securing their sixth victory of the season.

In a game that holds a much deeper meaning than just beating your opposition given the circumstances of this highly-anticipated contest, the Rams and Lions went head-to-head in a fourth-quarter thriller as L.A. pulled off the 28-19 victory at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

While the Rams were heavily favored, it was the Lions who came out swinging haymakers early on and their aggressive nature continued all throughout.

Lions coach Dan Campbell started the game with a vengeance, attempting an onside kick following Detroit's opening possession touchdown and followed it up with a fake punt attempt – both of which the Lions converted.

The Lions hadn't taken an offensive snap all season while leading their opponent but here they were, holding an early lead over the Rams.

Rams coach Sean McVay was visibly frustrated last week with the team's slow start and this week wasn’t much different. The Rams settled for a field goal in the first quarter, which marked the first time since Week 4 that L.A. had scored in the opening quarter.

However, after getting the first quarter jitters out of their system, the Rams began to look more like their normal self but still, the explosiveness in which the offense has displayed didn't quite reach their full potential.

With two minutes left in the third quarter, Lions kicker Austin Seibert converted a 31-yard field goal to put Detroit ahead 19-17 with the final quarter approaching.

It was gut-check time for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams. How would they answer back after being relatively bland for the majority of the first three quarters?

Stafford and co. responded by putting together an eight-play drive where they went 90 yards, finding Cooper Kupp for his second touchdown of the game. The Rams then attempted a two-point conversion, flipping it to Robert Woods in which they would convert and go up by six points.

The pendulum had swung with pressure now back on the shoulders of Goff. He had the Lions driving, getting deep into the Rams' territory after picking up four 3rd downs on the issuing drive. However, a Goff pass intended for the endzone was picked off by Jalen Ramsey after Aaron Donald applied pressure from up the middle, causing an ill-advised throw.

The Rams would then cash in with a Matt Gay 47-yard field goal, giving L.A. the 28-19 lead with under a minute left, putting the game out of reach.

The Rams moved to 6-1 following the Week 7 victory, while the Lions failed to contain their first win under the new regime in Detroit.

Kupp, who entered the game leading the NFL in receptions and touchdowns, continued on his quality efforts in Week 7, hauling in 10 grabs for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford finished the game against his former team, completing 28 of 41 attempts, 334 yards and three touchdowns.

While the Rams offense was moderately productive on Sunday, their special teams unit was the impeding factor that allowed the Lions to hang around. In totality, the Lions converted an onside kick and two fake punt attempts, giving them additional opportunities.

In moving forward, the Rams will face the Houston Texans in Week 8 on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT at NRG Stadium.

