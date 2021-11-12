Examining How WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fits With the Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is the newest member of the Rams, but how does he fit in among the rest of the wide receivers?

The Rams made another splashy move yesterday, shocking the NFL and once again proving that the salary cap is just a myth. Odell Beckham Jr. signed a base deal worth $750,000 with incentives to push the value to 4.25 million.

Now in the Rams offense, they have three very prominent receivers. Cooper Kupp has already proved he is elite as the connection between him and quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken Kupp's game to new heights. Robert Woods started the season slowly but has posted at least 70 yards or a touchdown in his last six games.

The Rams wide receiver who will suffer the most from Beckham's addition is presumably Van Jefferson. He’s been having a solid sophomore campaign, cementing himself on pace for over 800 yards with six touchdowns this season. The release of DeSean Jackson made Jefferson a popular breakout pick for the second half of the season. However, now with Beckham in the fold, it appears Jefferson will be relegated to share snaps for the No. 3 wide receiver spot on the depth chart.

For the Rams, the signing of Beckham confirms what we already knew — the Rams are all in this season. He might not be the perennial All-Pro he was in his first three years in the league, but nonetheless the Rams are getting a solid receiver that will be a mismatch on any team's third-best cornerback.

It appears that Beckham's days as an elite number one wide receiver have passed him. But who knows if he can still show flashes of that ability? After posting three straight seasons of over 1,300 yards to start his career as a New York Giant, Beckham has struggled with health and effectiveness over the past few years. But Beckham should see more favorable matchups than he did in Cleveland, where he was the unquestioned number one outside receiver. With Kupp and Woods already being one of the more dynamic receiving duos in the league, opposing defenses will have their hands full when the Rams trot out their top four wide receivers, with Beckham and Jefferson also drawing attention.

The Rams have a lot of mouths to feed, but if any team can do it, it would be the Rams. Matthew Stafford is targeting a league-high 73.5% of passes, 3% higher than the next team, the Seattle Seahawks. With Tyler Higbee’s involvement being inconsistent up to this point and the Rams lacking a true pass-catching specialist running back, Stafford has relied on his wide receivers more than any quarterback this year. Jefferson has averaged just over five targets per game. I would expect those five and a few more to be heading Beckham's way when he is fully acclimated to the offense.

After all the injuries, the Rams adding another wide receiver was expected, but no one anticipated one of this caliber. With Kupp, Woods and Beckham catching passes from Stafford, the Rams look like a front runner to come out of the NFC despite not currently leading their division.

More from Ram Digest:

Connor is a writer for Ram Digest, covering all things Rams. Follow Connor (@Connorobrien4) and Ram Digest (@RamDigestSI) on Twitter for more coverage.