Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Rams are getting back starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams played the Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings without starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and swing tackle Joe Noteboom due to COVID-19 protocols, forcing the team to rely on its reserves.

    On Thursday, the Rams activated Whitworth off the Reserve/COVID-19 list – three days after Noteboom became eligible to rejoin the team.

    The Rams now have all its starters back with Whitworth coming off reserve. He's now eligible to play Sunday in Baltimore when the Rams look to clinch the NFC West with a win over the Ravens.

    Assuming Brian Allen is capable of playing despite nursing a knee injury that forced him out of last week's game, the Rams should have all hands on deck across their starting offensive line. 

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1246
    Play

    Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Rams are getting back starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

    55 seconds ago
    IMG_1812
    Play

    Rams at Ravens Week 17 Preview: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West

    Previewing the storylines ahead of the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1576 2
    Play

    Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    The Rams take on the Ravens in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    3 hours ago

    Whitworth has started 13 games this season, missing one game due to an injury and another as a result of COVID-19 protocols. He's posted an overall grade of 84.8 across 803 offensive snaps, allowing four sacks, two quarterback hits and 12 pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

    Earlier this month, Whitworth became the first left tackle to play in a game upon turning 40-years-old. 

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1246
    News

    Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    55 seconds ago
    IMG_1812
    News

    Rams at Ravens Week 17 Preview: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1576 2
    News

    Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    3 hours ago
    IMG_1809
    News

    Matthew Stafford Shares Assessment on Cam Akers' Recovery After Nearing Return

    4 hours ago
    IMG-0015
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    21 hours ago
    IMG_1737 2
    News

    NFC Playoff Picture: Matchups the Rams Could Face in the Wild Card Round

    Dec 29, 2021
    IMG-1792
    News

    Lions Poach Player Off Rams' Practice Squad

    Dec 29, 2021
    IMG-1793
    News

    Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    Dec 29, 2021