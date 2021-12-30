Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Rams are getting back starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Los Angeles Rams played the Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings without starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and swing tackle Joe Noteboom due to COVID-19 protocols, forcing the team to rely on its reserves.

On Thursday, the Rams activated Whitworth off the Reserve/COVID-19 list – three days after Noteboom became eligible to rejoin the team.

The Rams now have all its starters back with Whitworth coming off reserve. He's now eligible to play Sunday in Baltimore when the Rams look to clinch the NFC West with a win over the Ravens.

Assuming Brian Allen is capable of playing despite nursing a knee injury that forced him out of last week's game, the Rams should have all hands on deck across their starting offensive line.

Whitworth has started 13 games this season, missing one game due to an injury and another as a result of COVID-19 protocols. He's posted an overall grade of 84.8 across 803 offensive snaps, allowing four sacks, two quarterback hits and 12 pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

Earlier this month, Whitworth became the first left tackle to play in a game upon turning 40-years-old.

