Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Los Angeles Rams played the Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings without starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and swing tackle Joe Noteboom due to COVID-19 protocols, forcing the team to rely on its reserves.
On Thursday, the Rams activated Whitworth off the Reserve/COVID-19 list – three days after Noteboom became eligible to rejoin the team.
The Rams now have all its starters back with Whitworth coming off reserve. He's now eligible to play Sunday in Baltimore when the Rams look to clinch the NFC West with a win over the Ravens.
Assuming Brian Allen is capable of playing despite nursing a knee injury that forced him out of last week's game, the Rams should have all hands on deck across their starting offensive line.
Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Rams are getting back starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Rams at Ravens Week 17 Preview: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West
Previewing the storylines ahead of the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Rams take on the Ravens in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
Whitworth has started 13 games this season, missing one game due to an injury and another as a result of COVID-19 protocols. He's posted an overall grade of 84.8 across 803 offensive snaps, allowing four sacks, two quarterback hits and 12 pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Earlier this month, Whitworth became the first left tackle to play in a game upon turning 40-years-old.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams at Ravens Week 17: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West
- Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- Matthew Stafford Shares Assessment on Cam Akers' Recovery After Nearing Return
- NFC Playoff Picture: Matchups the Rams Could Face in the Wild Card Round
- Lions Sign TE Jared Pinkney Off Rams' Practice Squad
- Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
- Ravens Are Holding Out Hope to Get QB Lamar Jackson Back in Week 17 vs. Rams
- SI Power Rankings: Rams Trend Upward Following Undefeated Month of December
- Jaguars Claim Two Players Off Waivers From Rams
- Rams to Place Darrell Henderson Jr., Ernest Jones on Injured Reserve, Cam Akers Could Play in Week 17 vs. Ravens
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.