Lions Poach Player Off Rams' Practice Squad

    December 29, 2021
    Lions Sign Player From Rams' Practice Squad to Active Roster

    The Rams are losing a member of its practice squad to the Lions.
    The Detroit Lions have endured a considerable amount of injuries this season, but specifically to their tight end position.

    Among the Detroit tight end group, T.J. Hockenson went under the knife to repair a thumb injury suffered earlier this month. Plus, Shane Zylstra injured his knee in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, putting his status moving forward in jeopardy, while Brock Wright was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

    That left the Lions without a healthy tight end option to suit up on Sunday when Detroit hosts the Seattle Seahawks.

    Therefore, the Lions went browsing in an effort to find a tight end who could presumably be plugged into their offense relatively quickly – and possibly serve a starting role.

    Lions general manager went to a place that he’s familiar with, signing tight end Jared Pinkney off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad and onto Detroit's active roster.

    Pinkney got his start initially with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He spent time on their practice squad before later being subject to waivers.

    Pinkney then latched on with the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and most recently with the Rams – the team in which he's leaving upon being poached off their practice squad after signing with L.A. on Oct. 20. 

    Pinkney will return to the Lions, who he spent time with earlier this year. He could perhaps be penciled into the starting pass-catching core that contains the likes of D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond.

    Pinkney has appeared in one game this season with the Rams in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, but he has yet to record a stat.

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

