Lions Sign Player From Rams' Practice Squad to Active Roster
The Detroit Lions have endured a considerable amount of injuries this season, but specifically to their tight end position.
Among the Detroit tight end group, T.J. Hockenson went under the knife to repair a thumb injury suffered earlier this month. Plus, Shane Zylstra injured his knee in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, putting his status moving forward in jeopardy, while Brock Wright was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
That left the Lions without a healthy tight end option to suit up on Sunday when Detroit hosts the Seattle Seahawks.
Therefore, the Lions went browsing in an effort to find a tight end who could presumably be plugged into their offense relatively quickly – and possibly serve a starting role.
Lions general manager went to a place that he’s familiar with, signing tight end Jared Pinkney off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad and onto Detroit's active roster.
Pinkney got his start initially with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He spent time on their practice squad before later being subject to waivers.
Lions Poach Player Off Rams' Practice Squad
The Rams are losing a member of its practice squad to the Lions.
Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Rams' Brandon Powell had the best game of his career last Sunday against the Vikings and he was rewarded by winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Ravens Are Holding Out Hope to Get QB Lamar Jackson Back in Week 17 vs. Rams
The Ravens are hopeful that quarterback Lamar Jackson will return in Week 17 vs. the Rams.
Pinkney then latched on with the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and most recently with the Rams – the team in which he's leaving upon being poached off their practice squad after signing with L.A. on Oct. 20.
Pinkney will return to the Lions, who he spent time with earlier this year. He could perhaps be penciled into the starting pass-catching core that contains the likes of D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond.
Pinkney has appeared in one game this season with the Rams in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, but he has yet to record a stat.
More from Ram Digest:
- Ravens Are Holding Out Hope to Get QB Lamar Jackson Back in Week 17 vs. Rams
- SI Power Rankings: Rams Trend Upward Following Undefeated Month of December
- Jaguars Claim Two Players Off Waivers From Rams
- Rams to Place Darrell Henderson Jr., Ernest Jones on Injured Reserve, Cam Akers Could Play in Week 17 vs. Ravens
- Rams at Ravens Week 17 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Defense, Special Teams Help Rams Overcome Matthew Stafford's Three-Interception Day in Win Over Vikings
- Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams' Playoff Berth
- 5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 16 Win Over Vikings
- Rams Consume Top Spot in NFC West With 30-23 Win Over Vikings
- Rams at Vikings Halftime Report
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.