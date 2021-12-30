Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Los Angeles Rams have clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 in Week 16. But in order for the Rams to clinch the NFC West, they must win or tie against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Arizona Cardinals need to lose to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Rams are riding a four-game win streak, capping off an undefeated month of December following a winless November, in which L.A. hit a bump in the road. Now, after playing well over the last month, showing the ability to win in a multitude of ways, the Rams are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Ravens, according to SI Sportsbook.
Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Kevin Burkhardt, color commentator Greg Olsen and sideline reporter Pam Oliver on the call.
Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Week 16 showing.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Season Records: Rams (11-4), Ravens (8-7)
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT
Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Rams take on the Ravens in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
Matthew Stafford Shares Assessment on Cam Akers' Recovery After Nearing Return
With Rams RB Cam Akers getting close to making his triumph return, QB Matthew Stafford reveals what he's seen from his running back over the last week of practice.
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens
The Rams have released its Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fubo.tv
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
More from Ram Digest:
- NFC Playoff Picture: Matchups the Rams Could Face in the Wild Card Round
- Lions Sign TE Jared Pinkney Off Rams' Practice Squad
- Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
- Ravens Are Holding Out Hope to Get QB Lamar Jackson Back in Week 17 vs. Rams
- SI Power Rankings: Rams Trend Upward Following Undefeated Month of December
- Jaguars Claim Two Players Off Waivers From Rams
- Rams to Place Darrell Henderson Jr., Ernest Jones on Injured Reserve, Cam Akers Could Play in Week 17 vs. Ravens
- Rams at Ravens Week 17 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Defense, Special Teams Help Rams Overcome Matthew Stafford's Three-Interception Day in Win Over Vikings
- Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams' Playoff Berth
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.