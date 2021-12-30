Skip to main content
    Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    The Rams take on the Ravens in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    The Los Angeles Rams have clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 in Week 16. But in order for the Rams to clinch the NFC West, they must win or tie against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Arizona Cardinals need to lose to the Dallas Cowboys.

    The Rams are riding a four-game win streak, capping off an undefeated month of December following a winless November, in which L.A. hit a bump in the road. Now, after playing well over the last month, showing the ability to win in a multitude of ways, the Rams are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Ravens, according to SI Sportsbook.

    Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Kevin Burkhardt, color commentator Greg Olsen and sideline reporter Pam Oliver on the call.

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Week 16 showing.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

    Season Records: Rams (11-4), Ravens (8-7)

    Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT

    Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

    TV: FOX

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

