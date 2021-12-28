Ravens Are Holding Out Hope to Get QB Lamar Jackson Back in Week 17 vs. Rams

The Ravens are hopeful that quarterback Lamar Jackson will return in Week 17 vs. the Rams.

For the Baltimore Ravens to have a chance against the Los Angeles Rams, they can't trot out third-string quarterback Josh Johnson and expect to win.

Nothing against Johnson but his efforts aren't nearly dynamic enough to dethrone an 11-4 Rams team. While Johnson played well in moments during his first start of the 2021 season, totaling 304 yards, he just physically can't do the things that Lamar Jackson is capable of.

Jackson has been sidelined the last two games due to an ankle injury. The Ravens replaced him in Week 15 with primary backup Tyler Huntley, who had Baltimore in position to win over the Green Bay Packers had they converted a two-point conversion. However, he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, forcing him to miss last Sunday's game too.

"Hopefully, we’ll have Lamar back. Hopefully, we’ll have Tyler back, and we’ll still have Josh," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, those guys will all be working this week to get ready for this game.”

Harbaugh told Baltimore reporters Monday that the team is hoping to have all three quarterbacks available on Sunday when the Rams come to town.

Jackson, who’s been nursing an ankle injury since Week 12, hasn’t practiced the last three weeks. The status of this week's injury report will ideally provide what kind of progress Jackson is making upon reaching game-day.

“I’m looking forward to that," Harbaugh told reporters, referencing Jackson's availability in practice. "We’ll see as we get to Wednesday and see where we’re at with that."

The Rams defense has taken monumental steps forward during the month of December following a three-game losing skid. Over the last four weeks, the Rams have held opponents to an average of 15.8 points per game – their best defensive stretch of the season.

Jackson is one of the hardest quarterbacks to defend as he can burn defenses with his throwing and rushing ability. His dual-threat skill set has propelled him to 3,649 total yards and 18 touchdowns across 12 games.

Kickoff for the Rams and Ravens Week 17 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.

