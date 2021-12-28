SI Power Rankings: Rams Trend Upward Following Undefeated Month of December

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 17?

The Los Angeles Rams didn't put together the most complete outing against the Minnesota Vikings, as quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions. But one thing they did put on display is that they can win games even when their quarterback isn't on his A-game, and that’s worth noting.

Ultimately, the Rams pulled out a 30-23 victory over the Vikings, improving their record to 11-4 and taking over the top spot in the NFC West.

As for how they stack up against the rest of the league, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season to where each team sits at this point now.

Rams power rank: 5

Last week: at Minnesota Vikings

Next week: at Baltimore Ravens

The Rams have now rallied off four consecutive wins – two of which were against divisional opponents – and as a result, L.A. has moved up in the rankings into the top five.

SI writer Mitch Goldich, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"The Rams have righted the ship with four straight wins since their concerning three-game skid in November. They have overtaken the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West, but don’t feel like the powerhouse most people thought they were during their 7–1 start. Still it’s a team and coaching staff that I generally trust to know what they’re doing heading into the games that matter. Winning on a short week with that decimated offensive line is proof."

Goldich states that while the Rams are stacking wins, they still haven’t gotten back to form of the same firepower they showed early on this season. However, Goldich did praise the confidence in which he has in Sean McVay and his coaching staff to win big games under the bright lights

The Rams have clinched a playoff berth – the fourth time in five seasons under McVay.

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Ravens is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.

