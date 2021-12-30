Rams at Ravens Week 17 Preview: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens enter Week 17 with playoff-seeding implications on the line. For the Rams to clinch the NFC West and hold possession of the No. 3 seed, they must win. In order for the Raverns to presumably climb into the AFC playoff picture, they need to come away with a victory to potentially move into the No. 7 seed.

Here are the top storylines leading into the Rams and Vikings Week 16 showdown:

1. The Rams will be tasked to gameplan for multiple quarterbacks

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games since suffering an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. However, after not practicing in each of the last two weeks, he's returned to the practice field in a limited capacity, insinuating that he's progressing and could perhaps play on Sunday. If he can't go, Baltimore will likely turn to Tyler Huntley, who was just activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Huntley received the starting nod in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers and led Baltimore into a position in which they could have defeated the No. 1 seeded NFC team had they converted a two-point conversion late in the four quarter. With two dynamic players in the Ravens' quarterback room, the Rams will be tasked with preparing for two signal-callers – a strenuous task for any defense.

2. Why the Rams should continue to lean on Sony Michel – and will they?

Michel has taken over the Rams' lead rushing duties over the last four games and he's taken full advantage of his opportunity. Throughout the month of December, Michel's 423 rushing yards lead the NFL over that span. He's taken upon a physical, downhill approach in that he's exhibited the ability to fall forward for first downs after ramming into opposing defenses, which lead to the offense sustaining drives. The team is 4-0 since Michel become the starting rusher and with Darrell Henderson Jr. being placed on injured reserve with an MCL sprain, Michel will perhaps continue to get fed the bulk of the carries. The Rams did, however, activate running back Cam Akers following an Achilles injury suffered in July, but the Rams have already implied that they will take it slow in getting him back into the thick of things.

3. Can Matthew Stafford deliver the level of production he exemplified in the fourth quarter of last week instead of the first three?

Stafford had thrown just one interception over a three-week span entering last Sunday's game. It looked as if his interception issues were being put to a minimum, only until his outing against the Vikings, in which he was picked off three times. It was Stafford's first three-interception game since joining the Rams, and while he wasn't on his A-game, the team pulled out a victory nonetheless. He bounced back in the fourth quarter, capping off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Stafford hitting Odell Beckham Jr. in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, followed by a 13-play, 69-yard drive the ended in a Matt Gay 24-yard field goal. Stafford will need to play turnover-free football against a Baltimore defensive front that possesses the likes of Calais Campbell and Justin Houston.

Season Records: Rams (11-4), Ravens (8-7)

Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Rams, 45-6

Odds: Rams -3.5

Stat: Ravens lead series over Rams (5-2).

Keep An Eye On: How Matthew Stafford can limit the turnovers, following a three-interception outing last week.

Rams' Key To Victory: Feed Sony Michel and lean on the running game.

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.