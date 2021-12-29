Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brandon Powell had the best game of his career last Sunday against the Vikings and he was rewarded by winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Los Angeles Rams have experienced an abundance of flaws on special teams this season, but Brandon Powell, the practice squad call-up, has given the team a jolt in the return game.

Powell was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings. Powell returned two kicks for 75 yards, including one of which he took back 61 yards for a touchdown to extend the Rams' lead in the third quarter by two possessions.

Powell's touchdown marked the first time a Rams' punt returner took the punt in for a score since the 2015 season.

This is Powell's first player of the weekly honor of his career, though he joins teammates Aaron Donald, Taylor Rapp and Matthew Stafford as other players who've received the honor earlier this season.

Powell has served as the Rams' kick and punt returner for the last four weeks now as the practice squad call-up has stabilized the position that's been largely a revolving door this season. Upon his first opportunity in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Powell returned the opening kickoff 65 yards, flashing a glimpse of what he's capable of in finding a hole to ignite a big return.

In four games, Powell has taken both a kick and punt return 60-plus yards.

Collectively, over the last four weeks, Powell has averaged 25 yards per attempt across three punt returns and averaged 31 yards on five kick returns since being implemented into one of the team's return specialists.

