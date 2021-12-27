Rams at Ravens Week 17 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

Following a 30-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Rams have improved to an 11-4 record, holding place of the top spot in the NFC West and No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Among the NFC West standings, the Rams are one game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals with two games left on the regular-season schedule. However, as things approach Week 17, the Cardinals currently hold the tiebreaker if L.A. and Arizona finish with the same record.

With a game on the horizon that will have playoff-seeding implications, here's an early look at the Rams and Ravens Week 17 betting odds:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Ravens Week 17

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Over/under point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Rams -175, Ravens +145

The opening odds have the Rams favored by 3.5 points – just a marginal figure that has the line in favor of L.A. by over a field goal. The Ravens have played each of the last two games without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, so perhaps the spread of this game could see additional movement following a clear determination of whether or not he'll play in Week 17.

The point total is set at 46.5 points, a relatively low figure given the firepower of both offenses. If Jackson is suiting up for Baltimore, this is a favorable line that will attract an abundance of bettors.

Kickoff for this Week 17 matchup between the Rams and Ravens is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.

