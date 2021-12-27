Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams at Ravens Week 17 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
    Author:

    Following a 30-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Rams have improved to an 11-4 record, holding place of the top spot in the NFC West and No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

    Among the NFC West standings, the Rams are one game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals with two games left on the regular-season schedule. However, as things approach Week 17, the Cardinals currently hold the tiebreaker if L.A. and Arizona finish with the same record.

    With a game on the horizon that will have playoff-seeding implications, here's an early look at the Rams and Ravens Week 17 betting odds:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    Rams at Ravens Week 17

    Point spread: Rams -3.5

    Over/under point total: 46.5

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1760
    Play

    Rams at Ravens Week 17 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

    18 seconds ago
    IMG_1762
    Play

    Defense, Special Teams Help Rams Overcome Matthew Stafford’s Three-Interception Day in Win Over Vikings

    Despite Matthew Stafford's three interceptions, the Rams rallied to win over the Vikings in Week 16.

    50 minutes ago
    IMG_1740
    Play

    Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams’ Playoff Berth

    Rams RB Sony Michel continued his hot streak with 131 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday.

    1 hour ago

    Moneyline: Rams -175, Ravens +145

    The opening odds have the Rams favored by 3.5 points – just a marginal figure that has the line in favor of L.A. by over a field goal. The Ravens have played each of the last two games without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, so perhaps the spread of this game could see additional movement following a clear determination of whether or not he'll play in Week 17.

    The point total is set at 46.5 points, a relatively low figure given the firepower of both offenses. If Jackson is suiting up for Baltimore, this is a favorable line that will attract an abundance of bettors.

    Kickoff for this Week 17 matchup between the Rams and Ravens is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1760
    News

    Rams at Ravens Week 17 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    18 seconds ago
    IMG_1762
    News

    Defense, Special Teams Help Rams Overcome Matthew Stafford’s Three-Interception Day in Win Over Vikings

    50 minutes ago
    IMG_1740
    News

    Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams’ Playoff Berth

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1759
    News

    5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 16 Win Over Vikings

    3 hours ago
    IMG_1742
    News

    Rams Consume Top Spot in NFC West With 30-23 Win Over Vikings

    21 hours ago
    IMG_1740
    News

    Rams at Vikings Halftime Report

    23 hours ago
    IMG-0015
    News

    Rams' Week 16 Inactives at Vikings

    Dec 26, 2021
    IMG_1737
    News

    Rams at Vikings Week 16 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Dec 26, 2021