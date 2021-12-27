Rams at Ravens Week 17 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Following a 30-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Rams have improved to an 11-4 record, holding place of the top spot in the NFC West and No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Among the NFC West standings, the Rams are one game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals with two games left on the regular-season schedule. However, as things approach Week 17, the Cardinals currently hold the tiebreaker if L.A. and Arizona finish with the same record.
With a game on the horizon that will have playoff-seeding implications, here's an early look at the Rams and Ravens Week 17 betting odds:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams at Ravens Week 17
Point spread: Rams -3.5
Over/under point total: 46.5
Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
Defense, Special Teams Help Rams Overcome Matthew Stafford’s Three-Interception Day in Win Over Vikings
Despite Matthew Stafford's three interceptions, the Rams rallied to win over the Vikings in Week 16.
Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams’ Playoff Berth
Rams RB Sony Michel continued his hot streak with 131 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday.
Moneyline: Rams -175, Ravens +145
The opening odds have the Rams favored by 3.5 points – just a marginal figure that has the line in favor of L.A. by over a field goal. The Ravens have played each of the last two games without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, so perhaps the spread of this game could see additional movement following a clear determination of whether or not he'll play in Week 17.
The point total is set at 46.5 points, a relatively low figure given the firepower of both offenses. If Jackson is suiting up for Baltimore, this is a favorable line that will attract an abundance of bettors.
Kickoff for this Week 17 matchup between the Rams and Ravens is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.
