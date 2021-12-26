Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Rams at Vikings Halftime Report

    Rams at Vikings halftime report for Week 16.
    Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings halftime report for Week 16.

    Halftime score

    Rams 13, Vikings 3

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 14
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 2-7
    • Total net yards: 200
    • Rushing yards: 80
    • Passing yards: 120
    • Field goals: 2-2
    • Penalties: 0
    • Turnovers: 1

    Quick analysis

    • The Rams have kicked left guard David Edwards over to the left tackle spot in place of Andrew Whitworth, who’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, plugging in Coleman Shelton as the starting left guard.
    • Sony Michel has continued to solidify himself as the go-to running back over Darrell Henderson Jr., taking the bulk of the carries in the first half, including a touchdown.
    • The Vikings offensive line is creating notable holes for Alexander Mattison to bust through sizable running lanes, giving Minnesota something to lean on, offensively.
    • Cooper Kupp has done more than just haul in grabs from Matthew Stafford in the first half – he's served as a stout run-blocker, providing a key block on a Sony Michel run.
    • Matthew Stafford broke through a sack to get a throw off but the ill-advised intended pass gets intercepted by Anthony Barr.
    • Matthew Stafford passed Warren Moon on the NFL’s all-time passing leaders, putting him at No. 12.

    Players to note in the first half

    Rams

    • Matthew Stafford: 15/25, 120 yards, 1 interception
    • Sony Michel: 11 carries, 67 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Cooper Kupp: 6 catches, 51 yards
    • Aaron Donald: 2 tackles, 1 TFL
    • Leonard Floyd: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

    Vikings

    • Kirk Cousins: 11/16, 89 yards, 1 interception
    • Alexander Mattison: 8 carries, 33 yards
    • Harrison Smith: 7 tackles
    • Anthony Barr: 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB hit
    • Eric Kendricks: 6 tackles

