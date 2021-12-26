Publish date:
Rams at Vikings Halftime Report
Halftime score
Rams 13, Vikings 3
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 14
- 3rd down conversation rate: 2-7
- Total net yards: 200
- Rushing yards: 80
- Passing yards: 120
- Field goals: 2-2
- Penalties: 0
- Turnovers: 1
Quick analysis
- The Rams have kicked left guard David Edwards over to the left tackle spot in place of Andrew Whitworth, who’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, plugging in Coleman Shelton as the starting left guard.
- Sony Michel has continued to solidify himself as the go-to running back over Darrell Henderson Jr., taking the bulk of the carries in the first half, including a touchdown.
- The Vikings offensive line is creating notable holes for Alexander Mattison to bust through sizable running lanes, giving Minnesota something to lean on, offensively.
- Cooper Kupp has done more than just haul in grabs from Matthew Stafford in the first half – he's served as a stout run-blocker, providing a key block on a Sony Michel run.
- Matthew Stafford broke through a sack to get a throw off but the ill-advised intended pass gets intercepted by Anthony Barr.
- Matthew Stafford passed Warren Moon on the NFL’s all-time passing leaders, putting him at No. 12.
Players to note in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 15/25, 120 yards, 1 interception
- Sony Michel: 11 carries, 67 yards, 1 touchdown
- Cooper Kupp: 6 catches, 51 yards
- Aaron Donald: 2 tackles, 1 TFL
- Leonard Floyd: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit
Vikings
- Kirk Cousins: 11/16, 89 yards, 1 interception
- Alexander Mattison: 8 carries, 33 yards
- Harrison Smith: 7 tackles
- Anthony Barr: 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB hit
- Eric Kendricks: 6 tackles
