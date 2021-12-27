Defense, Special Teams Help Rams Overcome Matthew Stafford’s Three-Interception Day in Win Over Vikings

Despite Matthew Stafford's three interceptions, the Rams rallied to win over the Vikings in Week 16.

Sunday's performance by Matthew Stafford was one of his worst as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Only New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinecke had lower quarterback ratings in Week 16 than Stafford. Still, the Rams found a way to pull out a victory despite turnovers at key times and inconsistencies in the passing games.

Stafford's three interceptions were the most in a single-game since he joined the Rams. His ill-advised throw to Sony Michel while under pressure resulted in his first interception of the game. Despite the Vikings having a 1st and goal right after the takeaway, the Rams held them to a field goal after an impressive shoestring tackle by Taylor Rapp on Adam Thielen, which saved a touchdown.

His second pick, an ill-advised deep ball into double coverage, was intercepted by Xavier Woods. A pass intended for Van Jefferson, Stafford rolled out to his right on a bootleg before underthrowing Jefferson. Once again, the defense made a huge stand, forcing the Vikings to punt just before they moved into field goal range.

The third interception was a tipped ball at the line, not necessarily Stafford's fault, but still led to an immediate red zone opportunity for the Vikings. Stafford's third turnover of the afternoon would turn into an Alexander Mattison touchdown, making it a 13-10 Rams lead.

Despite three turnovers for Stafford, the game was very much on his shoulders. After a punt return touchdown by Brandon Powell, which flipped the momentum of the game, and a Vikings field goal, the Rams still needed to put the Vikings away.

Darrell Henderson Jr. scampered for 17 yards on the ensuing drive on his only touch of the game after he suffered a sprained knee on the play. Following the drive were two huge throws by Stafford. When it appeared no one was open, Tyler Higbee curled back on his route to pick up eight yards to convert a huge third down and put the Rams in the red zone. The following 3rd down resulted in a touchdown, as Stafford found Odell Beckham Jr. wide open in the end zone after running a nasty route in which he left the defender behind him.

After the Vikings answered, making the score 27-20, Stafford had a chance to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected on two huge third down plays to continue the drive that resulted in a field goal. Still, the five-minute drive left just three minutes on the clock for the Vikings in a now two-possession game.

It felt that the Rams would cost themselves the game at times versus the Vikings. The Rams looked like the worst team for large parts of this game, between losing the turnover battle and not sticking with their highly effective rushing attack. Still, the defense stood their ground, allowing only 10 points on three turnovers, while the special teams unit had a huge touchdown to flip the momentum.

Good teams find a way to win football games, and that's exactly what the Rams did on Sunday to take the NFC West lead. Still, Stafford and the Rams have to clean up the turnovers before the playoffs to make a deep run in a stacked NFC.

Connor is a writer for Ram Digest, covering all things Rams. Follow Connor (@Connorobrien4) and Ram Digest (@RamDigestSI) on Twitter for more coverage.