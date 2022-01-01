Rams at Ravens Week 17: 3 Bold Predictions

After a less than intriguing win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams travel cross country to face the Baltimore Ravens for their final road contest of the regular season. A significant game for both teams, the Rams have a chance to clinch the NFC West this weekend, while the Ravens sit one game out of the division lead and are the No. 8 seed in the AFC playoff picture – one game back from making the postseason.

Here are three bold predictions ahead of Sunday's game:

1. Sony Michel outruns the Ravens

The Ravens currently lead the league in rushing yards per game at home, averaging 168 yards at M&T Bank Stadium. This is due to their dual-threat quarterbacks, as Jackson and Huntley are among the game's best rushing quarterbacks. Veterans Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray have also helped contribute to the Ravens' rushing success. Meanwhile, Rams running back Sony Michel has taken control of the backfield the last four weeks and looks primed for another huge game. In a game I expect the Rams to take control of, I think the game script leads to a monster game for Michel, who currently leads the NFL in rushing yards over the last four games. I predict that Michel totals more rushing yards than the entire Ravens team.

2. Matthew Stafford throws for 400 yards

The Ravens' secondary has been decimated by injuries this season. Last week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns in the Bengals rout over Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed 280.5 passing yards per game for the season, the most in the NFL. With Stafford coming off a bad week, I expect a bounceback performance from him. I predict Stafford to throw for over 400 passing yards this week – something he has only done 10 times in his career.

3. Tyler Huntley continues to impress

This season, Huntley has started two games and is in line to start this Sunday after missing last week's game due to COVID-19 protocols. With Lamar Jackson looking less likely to play, the undrafted rookie could be in line for another start. His last two games have spanned about seven quarters of football, and Huntley has posted five total touchdowns – two rushings and three passing. His 99.6 passer rating in these two games has allowed Baltimore to move the ball effectively but has lost both games. On Sunday, I expect Huntley to be forced to throw the ball while facing an early deficit. I think Huntley continues to impress as a starting quarterback.

