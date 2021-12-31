Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    The Rams have released its final injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
    The Rams don't have any players on the final injury report that received a game designation of 'out' but they do have four that are listed as questionable, including three starters.

    As for the Ravens, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game, along with four others. Baltimore has also ruled out cornerback Anthony Averett and left guard Ben Powers.

    Here's how the Rams and Ravens stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Week 17 matchup inside M&T Bank Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • DL Aaron Donald (rest/knee)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • DL Greg Gaines (hand)
    • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)

    Full Participant (FP)

    • S Taylor Rapp (shoulder)
    • WR Ben Skowronek (limited)
    • CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
    • OL Brian Allen (knee)
    • OLB Chris Garrett (illness)
    • WR Van Jefferson (rest)
    • RB Cam Akers (Achilles)

    Game Status:

    QUESTIONABLE: S Taylor Rapp, DL Greg Gaines, OLB Leonard Floyd, RB Cam Akers

    Ravens Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)
    • QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)
    • OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)
    • G Ben Powers (foot)
    • WR Marquise Brown (illness)
    • DT Calais Campbell (rest)
    • RB Latavius Murray (rest)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • FB Patrick Ricard (knee)
    • OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)

    Full Participant (FP)

    • WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)
    • LB Malik Harrison (illness)
    • DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee)

    Game Status:

    OUT: CB Anthony Averett, G Ben Powers

    DOUBTFUL: OLB Odafe Oweh, 

    QUESTIONABLE: WR Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Marquise Brown, OLB Daelin Hayes

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

