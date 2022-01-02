Rams at Ravens Week 17 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Los Angeles Rams are dramatically healthier than they've been in the last three weeks as it pertains to players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With no starters expected to miss Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams should have all hands on deck in an effort to presumably clinch the NFC West.
The Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as he deals with an ankle injury. Therefore, Baltimore will turn to Tyler Huntley, who had the team within a two-point conversion shy of defeating the Green Bay Packers in his last start in Week 15.
Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 17 showdown between the Rams and Ravens:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams at Ravens Week 17
Point spread: Rams -6.5
Over/under point total: 47
Rams' Week 17 Inactives at Ravens
Rams at Ravens Week 17: 3 Bold Predictions
Moneyline: Rams -300, Ravens +240
The spread for the game has seen some movement, opening up at a 3.5-point line to now sitting in favor of the Rams by 6,5 points. Perhaps Jackson trending in the wrong direction throughout the week and not being active for this game has resulted in the drastic movement.
While the spread has significantly changed, the point total hasn’t seen much movement. After opening at 46.5 points, it now sits at 47. Both teams have capable offensive attacks and if they're clicking on all cylinders, the over/under will be an attainable figure to reach.
Kickoff for this Week 17 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.