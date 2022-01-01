Rams at Ravens: Week 17 Prediction and Picks

The Rams no longer have any starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, giving them all hands on deck for the first time since Week 13. After defeating the Vikings last weekend, the Rams are riding a four-game win streak into their final road contest of the regular season.

With a game on the line that L.A. could secure the NFC West, here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams and Ravens Week 17 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams are trending upward, winning four consecutive games while the Ravens are going backward, dropping each of their last four contests. Meanwhile, the Ravens also have injury concerns at quarterback as Lamar Jackson has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury and it would be a long shot for him to return in Week 17 against the Rams. It's also worth noting, the recent deficiencies the Ravens defense has displayed of late, allowing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to torch them for 525 yards and four touchdowns last week. With Baltimore struggling and no real sign of life in sight, I see the Rams handling business accordingly en route to a win that will clinch the NFC West.

Prediction: Rams 34, Ravens 23

Connor O'Brien, Writer

Another challenging road task waits as the Rams travel cross country to Baltimore. Now removed from COVID-19 issues that plagued the team, the Rams finally were able to get back on the practice field with all of their starters. It appears quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the start for Baltimore after Lamar Jackson was seen with a significant limp at practice this week. Matthew Stafford and company should have no problem moving the ball against a Baltimore defense that allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards against them. With multiple starters missing in the secondary, this is a complete mismatch for the Baltimore defense. Defensive struggles and a backup quarterback look too much for a struggling Baltimore team to overcome. The Rams' offense should shine, leading to a convincing win for L.A.

Prediction: Rams: 38, Ravens 20

MJ Hurley, Writer

Earlier in the season, this would have been a completely different game. Unfortunately for football purists, the Ravens are in the middle of a four-game losing streak with an injured Lamar Jackson, and the Rams are rolling as of late. With the Ravens' secondary hurting, they don't stack up well against the Rams' firepower on offense, regardless of Matthew Stafford’s recent struggles. Unless Jackson makes a miraculous turnaround to be healthy and ready to go on Sunday, the Rams should be able to match up and excel above all of Baltimore’s strengths. Look for continued success from Sony Michel and Cooper Kupp in a close, but secure win for the Rams.

Prediction: Rams 28, Ravens 20

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.