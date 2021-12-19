Rams' Saturday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their Saturday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams have held virtual practices and meetings all week in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. As the Rams sit with 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they have made minor progress this weekend of getting back to some normality. Saturday they returned to the practice field in some capacity, marking the first time since last week they were able to do so.

The Seahawks, however, did not hold a practice on Saturday as their injury report noted below is an estimation.

Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's Saturday injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

*Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.

Rams Injury Report

Limited participant (LP)

DL Aaron Donald (knee)

Full participant (FP)

OL Brian Allen (knee)

DL Greg Gaines (hand)

Seahawks Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

T Brandon Shell (shoulder)

DT Bryan Mone (knee)

Limited participant (LP)

S Quandre Diggs (knee)

Full participant (FP)

G Gabe Jackson (knee)

WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)

WR Dee Eskridge (foot)

WR Freddie Swain (ankle)

DT Al Woods (rest)

LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)

SS Ryan Neal (oblique)

C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)

RB Travis Homer (hamstring)

