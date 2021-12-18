Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams have placed 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Saturday. In a corresponding effort to ensure player safety and allow time for players to test negative, the NFL has moved the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 game from Sunday to Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

While there's an abundance of Rams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they have just three players noted on the injury report.

Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

*Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.

*Rams' injury report is an estimation as they have not held practices this week

Rams Injury Report

Limited participant (LP)

OL Brian Allen (knee)

DL Aaron Donald (knee)

Full participant (FP)

DL Greg Gaines (hand)

Seahawks Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

T Brandon Shell (shoulder)

DT Bryan Mone (knee)

Full participant (FP)

G Gabe Jackson (knee)

WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)

WR Dee Eskridge (foot)

S Quandre Diggs (knee)

WR Freddie Swain (ankle)

DT Al Woods (rest)

LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)

SS Ryan Neal (oblique)

C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)

RB Travis Homer (hamstring)

