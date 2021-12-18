Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams have placed 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Saturday. In a corresponding effort to ensure player safety and allow time for players to test negative, the NFL has moved the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 game from Sunday to Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.
While there's an abundance of Rams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they have just three players noted on the injury report.
Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
*Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.
*Rams' injury report is an estimation as they have not held practices this week
Rams Injury Report
Limited participant (LP)
- OL Brian Allen (knee)
- DL Aaron Donald (knee)
Full participant (FP)
Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.
Odell Beckham Jr. Shares That He Tested 'Negative'
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. reveals an update from his latest COVID-19 test.
Rams Place TE Tyler Higbee and Three Others on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 29 Players
The Rams add four more players to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- DL Greg Gaines (hand)
Seahawks Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- T Brandon Shell (shoulder)
- DT Bryan Mone (knee)
Full participant (FP)
- G Gabe Jackson (knee)
- WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)
- WR Dee Eskridge (foot)
- S Quandre Diggs (knee)
- WR Freddie Swain (ankle)
- DT Al Woods (rest)
- LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)
- SS Ryan Neal (oblique)
- C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)
- RB Travis Homer (hamstring)
More from Ram Digest:
- Odell Beckham Jr. Shares That He Tested 'Negative'
- Rams Place TE Tyler Higbee and Three Others on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 29 Players
- NFL Moving Rams' Week 15 Game vs. Seahawks to Tuesday
- Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Preview
- Rams Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
- Rams Add Von Miller and Eight Others to Reserve/COVID-19 list, Bringing Total to 25 Players
- NFL Playoff Scenarios: Rams Can Clinch Postseason Berth in Week 15 vs. Seahawks
- Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- NFL Discussing Changes to COVID-19 Protocols Following Rams, Browns Outbreak
- Cardinals vs. Rams Delivers Highest Monday Night Football Viewership Since ESPN's Season Opener
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.